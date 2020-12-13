Mavs Talk: ‘Kind Of Weird,’ Says Luka Doncic After Beating Bucks 112-102

The Dallas Mavericks registered a 112-102 preseason Game 1 win at Milwaukee on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum, and "Mavs Talk'' gives you the "kind of weird'' quotes from the locker room ...

Luka Doncic on the setting: “It was kind of weird, the beginning. We’ve been practicing like what? Five, six days a week? That’s not a lot of time to practice together. At first, I think it felt weird, but that’s why we have those preseason games so we get together and make us better.”

Maxi Kleber on the return of Dwight Powell: “We were super-hyped that Dwight is finally back. Even in practice he’s the kind of player you definitely want to have on your team bringing that energy every day.''

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on rookie Josh Green: “I really just categorically like him a lot as a player. He goes hard. He knows the game. He makes purposeful cuts and reads.”

Doncic on the defense: “I think we did a great job. Milwaukee is one of the top teams in the NBA. We don’t have a lot of time, and we just got to keep going like that and keep practicing.”

Carlisle on his second unit: “That group has got some real synergy. They all know how to play with each other, they move it randomly, they understand their strengths and how to help each other get good shots on offense. Defensively, they just fight together as a group.''

Undrafted rookie Nate Hinton: "Playing in an NBA game, everywhere I looked around, I see those three letters. I'm just excited to be here."

Carlisle on the rookies: "I’m happy for those kids. It’s a big deal playing in your first NBA game.”

Kleber on the Bucks, who Dallas plays again on Monday: "You want to play the best teams and Milwaukee is one of them, so even if it's a preseason game it's great competition for us."

Thanks to Mavs.com for quotes from Milwaukee.