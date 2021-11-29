Are Mavs a Top 10 NBA Organization?

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Top 10 NBA Organizations: Do Dallas Mavs Make the Cut?

    Do the Dallas Mavs make the cut on a recent list ranking the top NBA franchises?
    Tangible success, such as dollars and cents, is east to gauge. Speaking of which, the Dallas Mavericks ranked ninth in the NBA regarding their financial value. 

    Intangible success? It depends who wields the measuring stick.

    As Dallas embarks on a future including NBA superstar Luka Doncic, the franchise’s worth should only increase.

    However, on the latest Locked On NBA podcast hosted by John Hollinger and Nate Duncan, the $2.7 billion Dallas franchise missed the cut for the two hosts' top-10 NBA organizations ranking. 

    Duncan and Hollinger's criteria for the list included ownership influence, front office decisions, and internal processes. Despite acquiring Doncic in 2018, other factors caused the Mavericks' disappearance from the list. 

    Considering last summer's front office frenzy, Dallas' fall from favorable public perception makes sense. The dysfunction that led to the departures ofGM Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle seemingly played a role in the Mavericks' exclusion from the rankings. 

    The Mavericks also experienced a drought in the court, having failed to win a playoff series since 2011. Perhaps such a stretch also hurt their standings. 

    Years without playoff relevance, in addition to off-court problems - problems that owner Mark Cuban obviously hopes are repaired under the leadership of new GM Nico Harrison and coach Jason Kidd - put the Mavericks behind other franchises, in the eyes of these two judges. Franchises such as Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Miami Heat appear early in the podcast as top-tier organizations.

    Follow DallasBasketball.com for further updates on the organizational rankings and other Dallas Mavericks news.

