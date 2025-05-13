Dallas Basketball

NBA insider reveals chances Mavericks trade Cooper Flagg pick

Will Mavericks fans be able to take a sigh of relief?

Austin Veazey

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a play during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks were gifted a lifeline on Monday night by winning the NBA Draft Lottery with Cooper Flagg as the top player on everyone's board. But with Nico Harrison still sitting as the team's general manager, people are worried he could do something crazy with the pick.

Dallas has been in Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors for the last decade, trading for his brother Kostas during the 2018 NBA Draft, and Nico Harrison loves his two-way players; there's none better than Giannis Antetokounmpo. There were some rumblings that Dallas sniffed around on if Milwaukee would be interested in trading Antetokounmpo but the Mavs dumped Luka Doncic to the Lakers instead. So will the Mavs keep the pick or trade it?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
ESPN's Tim MacMahon appeared on SportsCenter to talk about the likelihood of the team trading the pick, and he shut it down quickly.

"I understand that there's going to be speculation about Giannis, this type of historically dominant player potentially being available on the trade market," MacMahon started. "What I can tell you is Patrick Dumont, the governor of the Dallas Mavericks, recognizes the gift horse that was delivered to this franchise that, frankly, after the Luka Doncic trade, had massive business business concerns. Had significant long-term concerns with him owing the picks from '27-'30, either outright or via swaps. He recognizes just how much Cooper Flagg would help mitigate those concerns. Again, it's a gift horse, the Mavericks are not going to look in the mouth. The Dallas Mavericks will be picking Cooper Flagg with the number one overall pick."

MacMahon is the second connected person to definitively say the Mavericks will take Cooper Flagg, joining NBA agent Rich Paul, who said the same thing on the Pat McAfee Show.

Dallas trading away Luka Doncic was projected to cost them potentially a billion dollars over the next few years in terms of lost ticket sales, merchandise sales, city revenue, and much more. Getting a player like Flagg can help recoup a lot of that lost value.

Published
