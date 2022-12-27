NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks Moving Up After Win Streak?

The Dallas Mavericks are riding high with three straight wins. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Editor's Note: This piece was written before Luka Doncic's historic 60-point performance on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

The Dallas Mavericks are close to tying their most successful stretch of the season so far.

With a victory against the New York Knicks tonight, the Mavs would be winners of four straight games, which would tie the longest winning streak of the season.

The team's recent success has them moving up two spots in the latest edition of the Rookie Wire's power rankings. The Mavs now sit at No. 13 after placing at No. 15 in last week's edition.

"Luka Doncic put up his second career 50-point game in a win on Friday," Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor writes. "Christian Wood recorded 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Christmas Day in a win over the Lakers and the team unveiled a sparkling statue of Dirk Nowitzki outside of American Airlines Center. To sum up: Dallas had a pretty solid week."

The numbers are good, but the eye-test looks different. Christian Wood is beginning to find a rhythm next to Luka Doncic, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career at the moment. Doncic's play always keeps the Mavericks in games and in the conversation among teams that can make a run in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Mavericks look to build momentum from their successful week as the team faces the New York Knicks (Tue.), Houston Rockets (Thu.) and San Antonio Spurs (Sat.) before the calendar flips to 2023.

