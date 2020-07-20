NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests From Bubble

DALLAS - Zero NBA players out of 322 have tested positive for COVID-19 during quarantine inside the ‘bubble’ environment at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the league announced Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks and 21 other NBA teams began to enter the Orlando ‘bubble’ for the NBA restart on July 7. The first round of COVID-19 test results showed only two of 322 NBA players tested positive for Coronavirus.

The number of positive tests decreased from 2 to 0 after about two weeks in Orlando. And so ... The bubble appears to be working.

The two players who tested positive left the Orlando campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing.

As the teams and support staff entered the bubble, they first isolated in their rooms until they produced two negative Coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart.

The incredibly low percentage is encouraging that the NBA restart protocols are working amid infection concerns.

The Mavs are nine ‘bubble’ practices in and the NBA restart plan appears viable as Dallas is gearing up for their first scrimmage against the Lakers on July 23.

Dallas is 40-27 and in seventh in the Western Conference as they attempt to better their seed to make some noise the NBA Playoffs.

Said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, talking about his team - but in terms that may also apply to the NBA environment: "We like where we are. At this point, things are good.''

The Mavericks have 10 days before their first official game (July 31 vs. The Rockets at 8 p.m. CT) of the NBA restart in Orlando. The Mavs have been making the most of their ‘bubble’ time at Walt Disney World Resort, ramping up practices in the gym and enjoying golf, fishing and trick shots galore on their off time.