NBA Suspends Season In Wake of Coronavirus Threat

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - Due to the increasing threat from the Coronavirus, the NBA has announced its intentions to suspend the regular season until further notice.

The announcement came shortly after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night. 

"Bottom line,'' Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg earlier in the day, "we will put the safety of our fans and customers first.”

The World Health Organization had already declared the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, a "global pandemic,'' and now the NBA and its teams have begun to carry out their own policies in order to protect both the players and the fans. 

The NBA isn't the only league take steps to protect its fans and athletes either, with the NCAA recently announcing its intentions to play all NCAA tournament games without fans in attendance. That said the move to suspend the season indefinitely is the most stunning move of them all to this point. 

The Big 12 Conference has also taken precautions, making a 'limited access' announcement for its men's and women's conference tournaments. However, the conference will allot 125 tickets to each team, to allow select invited guests of student-athletes to attend the games. 

In Seattle, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, the governor of Washington state is announcing a ban on public assemblages of 250 or more people. A similar mass-group ban is happening in Santa Clara County, California. Many teams in Europe have temporarily shut downplay. already has locked down professional sports. MLB's Texas Rangers are scheduled to open in Seattle and those plans may change. The NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS had also implemented limited access to their locker rooms. (Here are the details from inside The Star on the Dallas Cowboys' plans.)

"Maybe it's time we start thinking in terms of limiting activity in large crowds," said Stephen Love, the president of the Dallas/Fort Worth Hospital Council.

The cancelation of Dallas's annual St. Patrick's Day parade was the beginning of that thought process locally, but it seems the NBA is the first on the list from a national scale.

