Knicks Injury Update: Will Cam Reddish Play Against Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks (40-25) are set to take on the New York Knicks (27-38) at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Will Cam Reddish, acquired using a midseason trade, be available to play?

According to the New York Post, Reddish has been ruled out for the Knicks' matchup against the Mavericks due to a sprained shoulder. He suffered the injury during New York's 131-115 comeback win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports Cam Reddish Warming Up Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports Cam Reddish vs. Clippers Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Cam Reddish After Injury

There was much excitement surrounding the Knicks' trade to acquire Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks. He has received less playing time since the move, going from 23.4 minutes per game with the Hawks this season to 14.3 with the Knicks.

There's been reluctance from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to use Reddish over some veterans who were with the team before the trade.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Knicks Star Julius Randle Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Julius Randle vs. Kings Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Julius Randle vs. Mavericks

From a long-term standpoint, the Knicks may need to reshuffle the roster to open up minutes for Reddish.

The Mavericks have their hands full with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Randle, who usually comes up big playing in his hometown of Dallas, is coming off a career-high 46-point performance.