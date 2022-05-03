Skip to main content

'Nuts!' WATCH Luka Doncic & Mavs Get Kneed by Suns' Jae Crowder

Does this mean this series is going to be "played dirty''? Not necessarily. But Luka Doncic and the Mavs are going to have to find a way to kick back in Game 2.

Once upon a time, we called it, "a Kick in the Gortats.'' Why? Oh, it was about Dallas Mavericks free agency plans gone awry, and in a fashion that hit Mavs fans where it hurts.

But that was figurative. This was real.

The Phoenix Suns, deep down, know that they will have to unleash every weapon at their disposal to try to control the force that is Luka Doncic.

We're trying to keep it all contained," said Devin Booker about Doncic, who grabbed 12 boards and had eight assists to go with his 45 points in Monday's 121-114 Game 1 loss. (Read DONUTS here). "Just make it tough on him." 

And yes, that includes kicking the Slovenian Sensation in the nuts.

luka jae nuts

Luka and Jae

gettyimages-1240410132-594x594

Luka vs. Suns

gettyimages-1395068341-594x594

Suns win Game 1

Doncic exploded nevertheless, scoring at will on 15-of-30 shooting in the Monday night loss in Game 1 of this second-round series at the Suns. But it came in part despite old friend Jae Crowder - the former Mav - deciding to introduce himself to Doncic's crotch.

Crowder got slapped with a Flagrant 1 foul after the Suns worker bee caught Luka right in the nuts with a stray as Crowder rose up for a jumper:

The Mavs star immediately clutched his crotch area as he collapsed to the floor in pain. Hey, we've all been there; it's not a "debilitating injury'' or anything.

But Doncic needed a minute or so before he could collect himself and continue.

Is Crowder going to say that the kick was intentional? Nah. The referees, however, caught it and deemed it as a Flagrant 1 on the Suns.

Does this mean this series is going to be "played dirty''? Not necessarily. But Luka Doncic and the Mavs are going to have to find a way to kick back in Game 2.

