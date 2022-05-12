Skip to main content

NBA MVP Voting: Suns’ Devin Booker Finishes Above Mavs’ Luka Doncic

Adding insult to injury after being mocked by Devin Booker in a Game 5 loss on Tuesday night, Luka Doncic finished behind him in MVP voting.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic won the MVP award for the second year in a row.

Jokic finished the regular season averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while leading the injury-plagued Nuggets to a 48-34 record and the sixth seed in the Western Conference. He shot an outstanding 58.3 percent from the field.

USA Today Sports
gettyimages-1240589197-594x594
gettyimages-1240589277-594x594

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic entered the season as the MVP favorite, but due to a slow start, he never had a real shot of winning the award despite having a fantastic run since the beginning of the calendar year. Doncic finished the season with averages of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from deep.

After the Mavs got blown out by the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their West semifinals series on Tuesday — a game where Devin Booker mocked Doncic after flopping in order to earn a flagrant foul call on Dorian Finney-Smith — the final MVP voting numbers added insult to injury. Here is how the top-5 panned out:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17835351_168388359_lowres
Play

Mavs Summer Camps Available: Basketball, Dance and Gaming

The Mavs Academy is hosting summer camps galore and registration is now open.

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
7 hours ago
68DA761B-8D9A-4849-BBA6-62C317222C4F
Play

VIDEO: Luka Doncic Accuses Suns of 'Acting Tough'; Devin Booker Mocks Mavs Star

The series is still on, as it returns to Dallas and the AAC on Thursday. And along with that? A rivalry between young All-Stars Doncic and Devin Booker is on as well.

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago
10 hours ago
gettyimages-1240589618-594x594
Play

Wheels Off The Wagon: Sloppy Mavs Blown Out By Suns in Game 5

As well as the Mavs played in Games 3 and 4 in Dallas, they reverted back to less-than-ideal play in Game 5 as the Suns took a 3-2 series lead.

By Dalton Trigg21 hours ago
21 hours ago
  1. Nikola Jokic (Denver) - 875 points 
  2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) - 706 points
  3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) - 595 points
  4. Devin Booker (Phoenix) -216 points
  5. Luka Doncic (Dallas) - 146 points

Booker averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 46.6 percent from the field, including 38.3 percent from deep, for the 64-win Suns.

gettyimages-1240589618-594x594
gettyimages-1240589208-594x594
gettyimages-1240548654-594x594

Although Booker is certainly worthy of MVP recognition, one could argue that Doncic is more valuable to the Mavs than Booker is to the Suns given the overall talent discrepancy between the two rosters. Dallas has some very talented role players that it has devolved well over the years, but Phoenix has higher-end talent across its roster, including future Hall-of-Fame point guard Chris Paul, Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mikal Bridges and former No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton.

Regardless of who should’ve finished ahead of who, the league is in great hands moving forward with its young talent. Perhaps a rivalry between Doncic’s Mavs and Booker’s Suns will entertain us for years to come… and perhaps these MVP results will give Doncic a little more juice in Game 6 on Thursday as well.

USATSI_17835351_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs Summer Camps Available: Basketball, Dance and Gaming

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
68DA761B-8D9A-4849-BBA6-62C317222C4F
News

VIDEO: Luka Doncic Accuses Suns of 'Acting Tough'; Devin Booker Mocks Mavs Star

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago
gettyimages-1240589618-594x594
News

Wheels Off The Wagon: Sloppy Mavs Blown Out By Suns in Game 5

By Dalton Trigg21 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

Pick Your Poison: How Mavs Are Attacking Suns' Defense

By Grant AfsethMay 10, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

Can Mavs Take AAC Success On The Road For Game 5 vs. Suns?

By Grant AfsethMay 10, 2022
865AEBC8-8089-4AA7-8942-0B02B3237E3C
News

Mavs vs. Suns Game 5: Can Luka Doncic Channel 2007 LeBron James?

By Dalton TriggMay 10, 2022
luka g 4 booker d
News

Good & Bad News: Mavs vs. Suns Game 5 Preview, Odds

By Bri AmaranthusMay 10, 2022
gettyimages-1240548654-594x594
News

Playoff Redemption: Brunson, Kleber & Finney-Smith Delivering For Mavs

By Dalton TriggMay 9, 2022