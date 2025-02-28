Pressure on Anthony Davis, not Luka Doncic, if Mavericks-Lakers meet in NBA Playoffs
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are already intertwined in NBA history after a blockbuster deal that swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis and Max Christie earlier this month. The team franchises met up for the first time since the trade on Tuesday night with Doncic putting on a show as the Lakers held off the Mavericks for a 107-99 victory.
Depending on how things shake out over the next couple of weeks, Dallas and Los Angeles could very well be positioning themselves for a postseason clash. The Mavericks currently sit as the No. 9 seed but are just one game out of the No. 6 spot.
On the other side, the Lakers are surging up the standings after winning 17 of their last 20 games. Los Angeles is tied for No. 4 in the West and game behind the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies.
A playoff series between the Mavericks and the Lakers would be a ton of fun, considering the stakes and storylines on both sides. If the two franchises were to meet up in the postseason, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes a ton of pressure would be placed on Davis rather than Doncic.
"Let me be very, very clear about this, if the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles were to meet in the first round, most of the pressure is on Anthony Davis. See, Luka's the future. The Lakers got Luka and Luka's got a decade to do his thing," Smith said on 'First Take' earlier this week. "Anthony Davis is no spring chicken, now he's no senior citizen but he's not spring chicken either. Obviously, Dallas, I'm talking about as a city, as a fanbase, they were depressed, pushed to depression over Luka departing."
"So Anthony Davis, if they're in the first round and they go up against the Los Angeles Lakers, there will be pressure on no one more than Anthony Davis to show up and ball the way he is capable of doing so because if you traded Luka, everybody's already miserable over that but then for Luka to take you out and to outplay Anthony Davis in the process? Oh my lord, I can't imagine how bad things would be under those circumstances," Smith continued.
Smith's reasoning makes sense as general manager Nico Harrison has outlined Dallas's trade for Davis as a 'win now' move. A loss in the playoffs to the Lakers of all teams would only louden the vocal outcry from fans that has persisted since the Mavericks traded Doncic, who was the face of the franchise for over half a decade.
"So again, Anthony Davis is the key," Smith added. "That brother got to play like a monster and I'm not talking about just against the Lakers, because he's got to do through it [the playoffs], he's got to help deliver a chip to Dallas but I'm saying especially against Luka, he's got to show out with the Lakers as the opposition in order for anybody to be able to stomach any of this. Oh my lord, the pressure that's going to be on Anthony Davis."
Unfortunately, the Mavericks are already behind the eight ball with Davis sidelined for the upcoming weeks due to an adductor injury. Dallas is thin on the front court with Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Derreck Lively II on the mend.
With Davis's return to action unknown, the road to the playoffs is getting tougher and tougher. The Mavericks have to act quickly to get out of the play-in conversation.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
