Luka Doncic trash talks Dallas Mavericks bench after scoring flurry for LA Lakers
Luka Doncic is back on the court with the Dallas Mavericks, this time as an opponent as he gets his first crack at revenge at the franchise that traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers a few weeks ago. As expected, Doncic is focused on making an early statement against the Mavericks.
Doncic didn't waste any time looking for his shot, putting up nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block over ten minutes of action in the opening quarter. He went on a scoring flurry in the frame, converting on a layup while he was fouled, connecting on a triple, and drilling a deep three-pointer off an offensive rebound that forced Dallas to call timeout.
After knocking down the three-pointer, Doncic turned to stare right at the Mavericks' bench and gave them a few choice words in the process. It's worth wondering if he was addressing his former teammates or general manager Nico Harrison, who is in attendance for the contest.
There are surely to be plenty of dramatic moments throughout the evening. Doncic is always someone who plays with emotion and those feelings have to be as high as ever considering how his tenure in Dallas came to a close.
Doncic already received a technical foul in the opening minutes on what appeared to be a questionable call.
The Lakers lead the Mavericks 28-20 ahead of the second quarter.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
