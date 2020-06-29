Rockets Open As Favorites Over Mavs In Orlando NBA Debut

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will begin the NBA's restart In Orlando as underdogs after the first betting odds for the resumed season have been released.

Dallas, who opens up against the Houston Rockets at The Arena At Walt Disney World on July 31st at 8 PM CT on ESPN, will head into the game as 1.5-point underdogs, with the money line at -110.

Before the hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Mavericks and Rockets had squared off twice during the regular season.

The Mavericks won the first matchup of the season between the two teams 137-123 on November 24th in Houston, thanks to a 41-point, six-rebound, 10-assist performance from Luka Doncic, 31 points from Tim Hardaway Jr, as well as 23 points and 13 boards from Kristaps Porzingis.

Houston took the second of the two matchups on January 31st in Houston, winning 128-121 behind 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and four steals from James Harden. Kristaps Porzingis score 35 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the loss.

You can view the full schedule with times included below:

July 31: Rockets, 8 p.m., The Arena At Walt Disney World - ESPN

Aug. 2: Suns, 8 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

Aug. 4: Kings, 1:30 p.m., HP Field House

Aug. 6: Clippers, 5:30 p.m., HP Field House - TNT

Aug. 8: Bucks, 7:30 p.m. The Arena At Walt Disney World - ESPN

Aug. 10: Jazz, 1:30 p.m. The Arena At Walt Disney World - NBATV

Aug. 11: Blazers, 4 p.m. The Arena At Walt Disney World

Aug. 13: Suns, TBD

All games will also be carried by Fox Sports Southwest, with the crew the game remotely due to restrictions in Orlando.