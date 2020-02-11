Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

'Sic 'Em!' Can New Signee Kidd-Gilchrist Return To Defensive-Stopper Status with Mavs?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have sealed a deal with defensive-minded wing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who has finalized his buyout with the Charlotte Hornets. ... and now will work to regain "sic' em!'' status with a playoff contender.

The evaluation from Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell:

Kidd-Glichrist was more negatively impacted by the Hornets’ youth movement than any other veteran. A former No. 2 overall pick, he played in only 12 games this season.

It was clear on media day, just before training camp in September, that he was frustrated, replying “no comment” when asked about what he’d been told about his role.

Kidd-Gilchrist was never much of an offensive player. But there was a time when Clifford could sic him on anyone from a point guard to a power forward defensively. He was fierce on the court and classy off it. I hope the Mavs have use for him.

It's no secret that the Mavs spent the NBA Trade Deadline searching for help with perimeter defense on the wing, with that search nearly landing them Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-way deal that didn't quite come together. It is also no secret that Dallas explored the idea of acquiring the 6-7 Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the No. 2 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2012 NBA Draft but has yet to fulfill that promise.

Our Dalton Trigg's evaluation of MKG this year:

Kidd-Gilchrist is a big wing/forward combo player who is a solid defender (he has an individual defensive rating of 95.0 this season with the Hornets — albeit, he’s only played in 12 games so far). The downside with MKG, however, is that he's a liability on the offensive end, averaging four points in 13 minutes per game, while shooting just 34 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep.

By not giving up anything in trade for MKG (or anybody else), Dallas was able to keep together its "great core,'' as owner Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com. Now comes the possibility of transforming into a "Fallen Angel'' who can after seven less-than-fruitful seasons possibly reinvent himself outside of Charlotte.

The Mavs did have to release Ryan Broekhoff, a locker-room favorite, t make room. From Broekhoff:

"Been a pleasure,'' he wrote. "Thank you to the Dallas Mavs for the opportunity. Thank you to the fans for all your support. Thank you coaches who have helped guide me and a special thank you to all my teammates. Enjoyed everyday.''

For his career, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent. His best season came during the 2014-15 campaign when he averaged 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds on 54.1-percent shooting.

Kidd-Gilchrist is 26. Worth noting is the fact that Dallas' other deadline-time pickup was 7-footer Willie Cauley-Stein, also from Kentucky, also 26, also a former high-first-rounder (WCS was the No. 6 pick in 2016) and also a guy trying to rebuild a basketball rep in Dallas that can very much start with, yes, you guessed it, more "sic 'em.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Monday Pre-NBA All-Star Donuts: Excitedly Waiting on Luka Doncic

The Mavericks Look for Health and Consistency Heading Into the Break

Steven Kilpatrick

by

Jmax40

'It's Embarrassing': Mavs Drop to .500 At Home After 123-119 Loss to Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks home issues resurfaced on Monday night, after falling in blowout fashion to the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. 'It's Embarrassing,' says Tim Hardaway Jr.

Matt Galatzan

Luka is OUT for Jazz at Mavs GAMEDAY: KP vs. Gobert in a Big-Man Challenge

Luka Doncic is OUT for the Dallas Mavericks as they host the Utah Jazz, but GAMEDAY still sees this as an NBA Thriller: Porzingis vs. Gobert in a Big-Man Challenge

Mike Fisher

'He Can't Miss!': Seth Curry's Hot Shooting Night Lifts Mavs Over Hornets, 116-100

'He Can't Miss!': Seth Curry's Hot Shooting Night Lifts Mavs Over Hornets, 116-100

Dalton Trigg

by

MikeFisher

Mavs Bidding On Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as NBA Buyout Candidate

The Dallas Mavericks Love Their 'Young Core' But Are Bidding On Hornets Ex Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as NBA Buyout Candidate

Mike Fisher

by

Dubs42

Hot Hand: Mavs Seth Curry Tops Brother Steph As NBA 3-Point Leader

Dallas Mavericks Marksman Has Surpassed Brother Seth Curry of the Golden State Warriors as the NBA Active Leader in 3-Point Percentage

Mike Fisher

Mavs Pod Ep 55: Trade Deadline Talk, Kidd-Gilchrist Notes, Luka's Ankle and Step Back Mailbag!

In this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton and Matt discuss the Dallas Mavericks inactivity at the NBA trade deadline, answer listener questions, check in on Luka Doncic's ankle and much more.

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Fall to Wizards in Last-Second Road Loss

The Dallas Mavericks were unable to get back in the win column on Friday night after they were edged by the Washington Wizards 119-118 in D.C.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Post-NBA Trade Deadline: Mark Cuban Wants ‘Great Core’ to ‘Grow Together’

Unlike last season, the Dallas Mavericks didn’t make any noise at this year’s NBA trade deadline, but greater opportunities to potentially add another core piece could be on the horizon.

Dalton Trigg

by

Dubs42

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Mavs (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Dallas Mavericks Worked With the Los Angeles Laker And (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy