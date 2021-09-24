Mavs Sign of Friendship for Luka & KP?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explains the 'telltale' sign how he knows Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have a strong relationship.

DALLAS - Much has been made about the relationship that Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis share with one another.

At times, Porzingis has voiced his displeasure with his role in the half-court offense. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has even gone as far as to say that Porzingis is 'jealous' of Doncic.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Eagle, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explained how a 'telltale sign' of the strength of the relationship between Doncic and Porzingis is how they are 'liking' one another's social media posts.

Social media is often used as an indicator of a player's displeasure with their current organization before a trade request or free agency departure. Whether by wiping clean any mention of the team or by 'liking' posts or comments that 'endorse' criticism.

It can also be a tool for teammates with a close bond to showcase that, at times. Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic are two players who stand out as prime examples, even after no longer being teammates.

However, using social media activity as a gauge for the strength of a relationship between star players does not appear to be the 'telltale sign' that it's sometimes made out to be.

What matters most is how the positive and negative developments of an 82-game season impact that connection for the sake of team chemistry, especially with a new head coach involved in the situation.

Perhaps the social media activity can at least indicate a fresh slate for both players entering training camp. The way Porzingis is involved in the half-court offense under head coach Jason Kidd will likely be the top factor in the Mavericks' team chemistry as a whole.

No player is going to take away from Doncic running the half-court offense the way he has been. Porzingis is not an exception to this but there are some modifications to his role that can be made to make both parties happier.

The greatest example appears to be to test the impact Porzingis can provide as more of a rim-roller when setting ball screens. If he can produce in such a way, it would further add layers to the ways he can leave an imprint in the scoring department.

The fact still remains, the Mavericks need Porzingis to handle the task of making switches pay as well as improving his efficiency as an off-the-dribble threat. Porzingis wants the ball in these ways and will need to produce to justify it.

It doesn't take a relationship expert to know that if everyone gets what they want, happiness tends to be the result. Social media activity in September isn't indicative of much.