Spurs Popovich says Mavs Luka Doncic is 'Magic Johnson-like'

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle dismisses most "comps'' when it comes to Luka Doncic, preferring to say, "Luka is the first Luka.'' But it's hard to ignore the comparison offered by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich after Doncic returned to action Thursday following two weeks off with an ankle injury to lead his Mavs to a 102-98 victory.

“I hate to say this,'' Pop exclaimed after Luka put up 24 points (on 9-of-23 shooting), 10 rebounds, eight assists, and a steal in 33 minutes of play. "He’s not Magic Johnson ... but it’s Magic Johnson-like in the sense that he sees the floor in that same way. He’s got a real intuitive sense and you can’t teach that. He’s just got it and he’s great at it.

"I’m not trying to put the Magic Johnson pressure on him,'' Pop said. "He’s not ready for that yet but he’s doing a hell of a job.”

Doncic is just 20 years old and in his second NBA season. Much of what he's doing defies comparisons. Oscar? Maravich? LeBron? Bird? Harden? Magic? It's heady stuff - and Doncic continues to take it all in stride.

“I’m not going to lie,” Doncic said after his first game back after missing four outings. “I was pretty tired. ... “I’m going to keep icing (the ankle). I’m young. I just want to play. I don’t want to miss no games.”

Carlisle said Doncic "had a few challenges early with rhythm and getting his legs under him, (but he) got into a great flow as the game went on.”

Luka's "flow'' is largely about involving other teammates, which is central to how the surprising Mavs are 20-10 and flirting with the NBA's top level. On Thursday, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points and Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 13.

“He draws so much attention that he gets everybody else open,” Porzingis said. “We get good looks. It’s up to the rest of us to knock down the shots or make the next play.

“It was good to have him back.”