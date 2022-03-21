Stephen A. Smith: Mavs Won Porzingis Trade Over Wizards ‘In a Rout’

The Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards completed a surprising deal ahead of the trade deadline that featured Kristaps Porzingis moving to the third team of his NBA career. In return, the Mavs received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Although it’s early, it appears that the Mavs got the better end of the deal.

On a recent episode of Stephen A.'s World, Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the Porzingis trade.

Note: These comments were made prior to the Mavericks' two losses to end their five-game road trip.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Wizards Star Kristaps Porzingis Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Kristaps Porzingis Gets Up For Dunk Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Kristaps Porzingis Contests LeBron James

Smith views the Mavericks as having won the Porzingis trade 'in a rout' due to the success they've achieved with Dinwiddie as a key guard piece alongside Luka Doncic.

"Dallas is 10-2 since shipping Porzingis to Washington and acquiring Dinwiddie, and they've knocked off some legitimate contenders in that span too," Smith said. "Over Dinwiddie's last 10 games, he's averaging 20 points, shooting over 45 percent from three. Luka [Doncic], Dinwiddie and these Dallas Mavericks have turned into a team nobody should want to face in the playoffs.”

Smith continued, but this time with the focus being on Washington:

"Meanwhile, in the nation's capital, Porzingis and the Wizards are a team no one will face in the playoffs because they're not going anywhere," he said. "I know, you're not supposed to judge trades until several seasons down the line, but you could call this one already. Dallas won the Porzingis-Dinwiddie deal, in a rout. And that depresses me because I like me some Wizards with Beal and the crew, but damn."

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie Drives vs. Rockets

Given Porzingis' struggles with injuries in recent years, the Mavericks felt like turning him into two players and adding more depth was preferable to keeping his $30 million per year on the books.

Dallas also believed that Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans’ two smaller bad contracts could be more easily restored to good value. It's safe to say, Dinwiddie has gone above and beyond with his impact since joining the Mavericks.

Porzingis has had some good moments with the Wizards following a lengthy absence due to his knee bone bruise. However, despite averaging 20.6 points and 7.0 rebounds in seven games with Washington, the Wizards have only a 2-5 record to show for it.