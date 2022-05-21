Luka Doncic’s Mavs Collapse at Warriors in Game 2 Loss: Live Scoring Final

Bad news is, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 75.4 percent of the time.

The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back and hand the Golden State Warriors their first home postseason loss in Game 2 on Friday night. There is good news and bad news as the Mavs take on the championship-tested Warriors in the Western Conference Finals for the second time.

As the Warriors ran away with a 112-87 win and a 1-0 series lead, Mavs star Luka Doncic was literally scratched and clawed. In his worst playoff performance yet, Doncic got scratched in the face in the first quarter with a red scar on his face running from his nose across his right cheek.

"It's good. Makes me look tough," Doncic said of the scar after the game.

FINAL SCORE: The Mavs blew what had been a 19-point lead in what became a 126-117 Game 2 loss at Golden State.

The Mavs are now down 0-2 in the series and the big reason? A third-quarter collapse that saw Dallas score only 13 points in the frame while shooting 5 of 19 from the floor and 2 of 13 from 3.

Luka Doncic scored 42 points, but he was largely unable to keep pace in the second half here. Meanwhile, the Warriors offered balance in who scored and in how they scored.

Steph Curry from the outside for 32 points? Of course. But Kevon Looney bulling for a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, all his action from within inches of the rim?

Dallas had no answer. … but must find one in time for Game 3 of this WCF back in DFW on Sunday night.

TO THE FOURTH: The Dallas offense shriveled up a bit, relatively, in the third quarter as the Mavs go to the final period holding just a 85-83 lead.

Doncic has 28 points and Draymond Green is on the Warriors bench with five fouls. But Golden State nevertheless won the third quarter with Steph Curry (22 points) winning on the perimeter, with Andrew Wiggins (16) leading drives to the bucket and with big Kevon Looney (17 points, 10 rebounds) ruling inside.

HALFTIME: The high-energy Warriors, led by Draymond Green’s theatrics, Steph Curry’s shooting (20 points in 19 minutes) and a goofy initiation of a double-technical …

… Are so far unable to match Dallas as the Mavs have built a 72-58 halftime lead.

And Luka has help.

Doncic has 24 points. But Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock have worked the perimeter to add a combined 33 more.

Dallas is shooting 56 percent from the arc. That ought to be a deal-dealer - except the Warriors are shooting 53 percent from 3.

FIRST QUARTER Doncic planned on getting treatment on his shoulder as well, which he was holding throughout parts of the first game wincing in pain. Oh, and there is that illness that plagued him this week.

Luka is fine; he finished the first quarter with 18 points. But Steph Curry is fine, too, as this first quarter of “runs” saw Dallas storm to a 23-8 lead before Curry (11) led a similar run to cause Dallas to be ahead by one quarter by only a 32-25 lead.

The good news? Dallas lost Game 1 in each of the first two rounds and still advanced. The extra-good news is history is on their side; During the regular season and postseason, Dallas is 10-0 following a 20-point loss.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-1) at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (1-0)

WHEN: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6.5-point underdogs to the Warriors.

NEXT: The series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday at 8 p.m. and Game 4 on May 24 at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be May 26 in San Francisco at 8 p.m., Game 6 in Dallas on May 28 at 8 p.m. and Game 7 in San Francisco on May 30 at 7 p.m.

LAST WORD: "Yeah, they threw a couple looks, the zone, the box-and-one, things that we talked about," Coach Jason Kidd said after the game. "There was no surprise. But they're a physical -- they set the tone right off the bat. As we've talked in the Playoffs, the team that's physical tends to find a way to win. We have to get back to being physical.”