The winner of a Game 5 in a 2-2 series advances more than 80 percent of the time.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz in a pivotal Game 5 on Monday night. With the first-round series tied at 2-2, it's also the first look at star Luka Doncic at American Airlines Center in these playoffs.

Doncic missed the series' first three games with a left calf strain. In his first game in 13 days, Doncic totaled 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing 34 minutes but Dallas lost 100-99. A tough pill to swallow, as the NBA admitted to missing a pivotal call late in Game 4.

Dallas looks to continue to stifle the Jazz, who owned the NBA's No. 1 offense this season. Utah is averaging 105.3 points in the series, down from 113.6 during the regular season.

Expect another close affair. All four games in the series have been decided by eight points or less. History also points to the importance of Monday's matchup, as the winner of Game 5 in a series tied 2-2 advances 82.2 percent of the time.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-2) VS. UTAH JAZZ (2-2)

WHEN: Monday, April 25, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is questionable.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 3-point favorites over the Jazz.

NEXT: Remaining first-round games:

Game 6: Thursday, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, TBD