New Coach: Mavs vs. Jazz Summer League GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks’ summer league squad is looking for their first win in Las Vegas on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. The team features Jaden Hardy, the 37th pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, and Moses Wright, who signed a two-way contract with Dallas in the 2021-22 season. The Mavs will evaluate 14 players on the summer roster to help determine who will make it back for training camp in the fall.

Hardy made a solid early impression in the Mavs first summer league game, an overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The G League Ignite alum showcased his ability to get to the rim whenever he wanted on his way to 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Mavs teammates Christian Wood, Reggie Bullock, and Dorian Finney-Smith were courtside and did little to hide their enthusiasm.

Hardy - who will wear jersey No. 3 - might get a chance to be a key part of the bench rotation in his rookie year. The next few weeks will be important for Hardy's development.

FUN FACT: Greg St. Jean will step down as the Mavs summer league coach after Dallas' first game. George Galanopoulos, head coach of the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate, will take over for Monday’s game.

The move is designed to give Galanopoulos experience and also familiarize the team with him, as several of the players on the Mavericks’ summer league team may play in the G League.

FORMAT: After all 30 teams play four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

WHO: DALLAS MAVERICKS VS. UTAH JAZZ

WHEN: Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Cox Pavillion (Las Vegas)

TV: NBA TV

ODDS: The Mavs are 1.5-point underdogs to the Jazz.

NEXT: Dallas' summer league squad will face Phoenix (July 12) and Milwaukee (July 14).

LAST WORD General manager Nico Harrison on Hardy's first action:

“I thought was good. He’s still young. It’s his first game so you don’t want to put too much stock in it. But you can clearly tell he can play at a high level.”