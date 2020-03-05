Video Exclusive: A Scouting Report on Luka and Zion - Via Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant

DALLAS - People-watchers at the AAC on Wednesday got themselves an eye-full - and not just because Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks faced off against Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the star-studded audience were other sports luminaries like Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Real Madrid soccer star Eden Hazard, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and - always up to talk hoops and more - old friend Dez Bryant.

Dez' visit with us covers his scouting report on Luka (and his "beyond his years'' basketball IQ), his scouting report on Zion ("he makes it look so easy'') and his thoughts on the game, a thrilling 127-123 Mavs win in OT in which Doncic set a franchise-record for triple-doubles and fellow Dallas star Kristaps Porzingis was right there with him in terms of production.

“It was a playoff-caliber game, really from start to finish," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "Close the whole way, crowd, national TV, back and forth, great plays both ways, a great experience for our guys.''

And a great experience for those of us - including the stars - who got to watch it up close.

As for Dez on Dez? He said he continues to work out with the hopes of a comeback to his beloved Cowboys, feeling encouraged by the positive statements coming from Dallas officials Stephen Jones and Jerry "In the Shower'' Jones.

Watch the Video Visit above and enjoy Dez Bryant as he enjoys a night on the town watching his Mavs notch another victory.