Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Video Exclusive: A Scouting Report on Luka and Zion - Via Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - People-watchers at the AAC on Wednesday got themselves an eye-full - and not just because Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks faced off against Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the star-studded audience were other sports luminaries like Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Real Madrid soccer star Eden Hazard, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and - always up to talk hoops and more - old friend Dez Bryant.

Dez' visit with us covers his scouting report on Luka (and his "beyond his years'' basketball IQ), his scouting report on Zion ("he makes it look so easy'') and his thoughts on the game, a thrilling 127-123 Mavs win in OT in which Doncic set a franchise-record for triple-doubles and fellow Dallas star Kristaps Porzingis was right there with him in terms of production.

“It was a playoff-caliber game, really from start to finish," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "Close the whole way, crowd, national TV, back and forth, great plays both ways, a great experience for our guys.''

And a great experience for those of us - including the stars - who got to watch it up close.

As for Dez on Dez? He said he continues to work out with the hopes of a comeback to his beloved Cowboys, feeling encouraged by the positive statements coming from Dallas officials Stephen Jones and Jerry "In the Shower'' Jones.

Watch the Video Visit above and enjoy Dez Bryant as he enjoys a night on the town watching his Mavs notch another victory.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stars Come Out: Mahomes, Dez and Eden Hazard Expected to Watch Zion vs. Luka of Mavs

The future of the NBA is not only in good hands, but it invades Dallas on Wednesday when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Matt Galatzan

by

Ct33

WATCH: Zion Williamson is 'Breathtaking,' says Mavs Coach Carlisle

WATCH: NBA Rookie Zion Williamson is 'Breathtaking,' says Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

by

Ct33

Was That A 'Playoff Atmosphere'? Mavs' Porzingis Admits He Wouldn't Know

It's a Fun NBA Cliche: A Certain Game 'Had A Playoff Atmosphere.' Did Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Have It? One Star Admits He Wouldn't Know

Mike Fisher

Luka and the Mavs Outlast Zion and the Pelicans 127-123 in OT on a Star-Studded Night

With A Star-Studded Crowd In Attendance, Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis Led The Mavs To A 127-123 Overtime Win Over Zion Williamson's Pelicans.

Matt Galatzan

"Monster" Zion Williamson's debut vs. Luka Doncic: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Pelicans

It’ll Be The First Time Zion Williamson And Luka Doncic Are On The Court Against Each Other.

BriAmaranthus

Wednesday Mavs Desperation Donuts - A Learning Curve Starting With Luka vs. Zion

The NBA's Dallas Mavericks have to learn to play like a desperate team way before things get desperate - Starting tonight with a visit from Zion Williamson's Pels

Steven Kilpatrick

Zion Can Play Vs. Luka's Mavs on Wednesday, Pelicans Say

The New Orleans Pelicans Are Suggesting There Is No Back-to-Back Issue for Zion Williamson, Good News For Ticket-Holders Who Want to see Him Vs. Luka's Mavs on Wednesday

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Drop Another Frustrating Game In 109-107 Loss to Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks once again fell in frustrating fashion on Monday night, falling to the Bulls 109-107 in Chicago.

Matt Galatzan

by

samperkinsfan

Zion Williamson Vs. Luka and The Mavs - And Why It May Not Happen

Zion Williamson Vs. Luka Doncic? That Would Be Quite an NBA Show on Wednesday ... But The Show Might Not Go On

Mike Fisher

Mavs Haunted By A Loss; Luka Doncic Is 'Pissed' About A Miss

The Dallas Mavericks Lost a Game In Chicago. But it's the Way They Lost That Bothers Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher