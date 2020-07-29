Dallas Basketball
WATCH: Luka Doncic Avoids Injury Via Camera and Mop

Mike Fisher

"Safety first'' is a fine motto for the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the teams co-existing in the NBA Bubble in Orlando. They seem to be handling COVID-19 just fine. But for Dallas star Luka Doncic?

There is danger in a moving camera. And in a sweeping mop.

In the scrimmage OT win over the Sixers on Tuesday (game coverage here), Doncic almost sustained an injury thanks to an overzealous mop guy.

And that occurred only after a robotic sideline camera nearly bashed him about the head and torso.

“I didn’t see it coming,'' Luka said. It was like ('The) Matrix.”

Two examples of why we don't ever question Doncic's "athleticism''; that's elite-level avoidance right there.

Now that the two threats are in the books, we can joke about it all - especially as Doncic is using this bubble training camp and these preseason pre-re-boot scrimmages to pick up right where he left off as an MVP candidate for the 40-27 Mavs, who are presently the No. 7 seed in the West with an eye toward vaulting upward, starting with Friday's re-opener against the Houston Rockets.

RELATED: Rockets Will Be Missing Eric Gordon on Friday

RELATED: Carlisle Raves About Helpers Cleveland and Reaves

But coach Rick Carlisle - recognizing the franchise meal ticket, didn't think the incidents were all that humorous.

"I have no doubt, if it is an issue of players' safety, if there is an issue there, (the NBA) will take care of it,'' Carlisle said.

