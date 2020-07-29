Dallas Basketball
Mavs Down Sixers 118-115 In OT Bubble Preseason Finale

Matt Galatzan

The NBA's restart is well underway, with the participating teams facing off in their final dress rehearsals before the start of the 'regular-season' games this Thursday night. 

Facing a depleted Philadelphia 76ers unit, the Dallas Mavericks were able to get off to a hot start on Tuesday night, and then able to hang on for a 118-115 OT win.

The Sixers did use a dominant third quarter to steal back the momentum and turn the tables on the Mavs, taking a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter, and seemingly taking control of the game from there. 

The Mavs stars more than held their own throughout most of those first three quarters before exiting the contest for good, with Luka Doncic finishing the scrimmage with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. (Oh, and a near-collision with a moving TV camera.)

Kristaps Porzingis also finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds of his own, with both players looking dominant in their own right. 

"And now,'' KP said, "we're ready for the real deal.''

But before that ... Just when the game seemed lost, however, the Mavs roared life midway through the fourth quarter, going on a 12-2 run to tie the game with just under six minutes of action left. 

After the Sixers looked to have regained control in the closing minutes, the Mavs once again rebounded and were able to force overtime thanks to an oddly constructed, yet impressive unit consisting of J.J. Barea, Trey Burke, Josh Reaves, Antonius Cleveland and Justin Jackson. 

Once in the overtime period, Dallas never looked back, winning 118-115, and ending the 'pre-season' slate at 2-1 overall.

"Cleveland and Reaves both played very very well,'' coach Rick Carlisle said. "They're both really good defenders. They're both improved 3-point shooters and they can both drive the ball. They're there, they're ready."

Now, with the last of three scrimmages out of the way, the Mavs can finally shift their focus to the final eight games of the regular season, beginning with a nationally-televised matchup with the Houston Rockets on Friday night. 

