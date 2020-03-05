WATCH: Zion Williamson is 'Breathtaking,' says Mavs Coach Carlisle

DALLAS - If you watch Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks, you are used to glowing accolades. Now it's time to watch Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans ... and to get used to more glowing accolades.

Watching the rookie Williamson perform for the Pels, said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle before tonight's tipoff, “is like a breathtaking experience.”

Rookie sensation Williamson leads the playoff hopeful Pelicans and is expected to play in his first back-to-back against Dallas. Williamson extended his 20-point streak to 12 consecutive games last night in a tough home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His streak holds the record for the longest by a teenager in NBA history.

It’ll be the first time Williamson and Luka Doncic are on the court against each other. However, Doncic has been admiring from afar, calling Williamson, “a monster” during the All-Star break.

And Zion has termed Luka a "walking triple-double.''

Doncic and the Mavs are 3-0 against the Pelicans this season, but that was before Williamson was healthy.