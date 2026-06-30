3 Free Agent Targets Dallas Mavericks Need to Consider Signing

Tuesday marks the official start of free agency, as NBA teams can start negotiating with free agents starting at 5 p.m. CST.

As of now, the Dallas Mavericks don't have many openings, though some of that will depend on how it shakes out with their drafted players. Morez Johnson Jr. will have a guaranteed contract, and as long as Sergio De Larrea stays over, he will, too.

The Mavericks have some big holes to fill as they look to surround Cooper Flagg with the best talent and fit possible. Kyrie Irving returning from injury will help that, but they still need to add more playmaking and shooting.

Here are three free agents the Mavericks should consider targeting.

Mar 13, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Ellis, Guard

The Dallas Mavericks need to add a point-of-attack defender that can knock down an open three. Usually, that's an expensive commodity in the NBA, but Keon Ellis feels attainable.

Ellis was traded midseason from the Sacramento Kings to the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 8.3 PPG while shooting 35.5% from three in his 29 games after the trade. He was almost nonexistent in the playoffs, but he could still be a useful player in the regular season.

This could be a fit even if the Mavericks keep Klay Thompson or move on from him, but they need to add at least one name to their shooting guard rotation.

Anfernee Simons, Guard

The Dallas Mavericks will have the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception open this offseason, which is worth about $15 million. They could use that to sign a more talented player.

Anfernee Simons is good enough to get more than the MLE, and he'll have suitors in free agency, but the Mavericks need an influx of talent with their guards.

General manager Mike Schmitz was with the Portland Trail Blazers while Simons was there, so he is already familiar. Could there be a reunion in store?

Jan 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) drives against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinten Post, Center

Dallas already has Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, though Gafford could be traded this offseason. Because of Lively's injury history, they need to have some center insurance, even if Gafford isn't traded.

They could (and should) bring back Moussa Cisse, but Quinten Post could be another solid option.

Post shouldn't be expected to play major minutes, but he averaged 7.7 PPG and 4.0 RPG in 67 games for the Golden State Warriors last year. He can also hit threes, and teams are constantly searching for stretch bigs.

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