Skip to main content
Dallas Basketball

3 Free Agent Targets Dallas Mavericks Need to Consider Signing

Free agency opens today in the NBA. Who should the Dallas Mavericks sign?
Austin Veazey|
Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, provides an opening statement during an introductory press conference for new head coach Dusty May at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, provides an opening statement during an introductory press conference for new head coach Dusty May at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In this story:

Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday marks the official start of free agency, as NBA teams can start negotiating with free agents starting at 5 p.m. CST.

As of now, the Dallas Mavericks don't have many openings, though some of that will depend on how it shakes out with their drafted players. Morez Johnson Jr. will have a guaranteed contract, and as long as Sergio De Larrea stays over, he will, too.

The Mavericks have some big holes to fill as they look to surround Cooper Flagg with the best talent and fit possible. Kyrie Irving returning from injury will help that, but they still need to add more playmaking and shooting.

Here are three free agents the Mavericks should consider targeting.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis
Mar 13, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Ellis, Guard

The Dallas Mavericks need to add a point-of-attack defender that can knock down an open three. Usually, that's an expensive commodity in the NBA, but Keon Ellis feels attainable.

Ellis was traded midseason from the Sacramento Kings to the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 8.3 PPG while shooting 35.5% from three in his 29 games after the trade. He was almost nonexistent in the playoffs, but he could still be a useful player in the regular season.

This could be a fit even if the Mavericks keep Klay Thompson or move on from him, but they need to add at least one name to their shooting guard rotation.

Anfernee Simons, Guard

The Dallas Mavericks will have the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception open this offseason, which is worth about $15 million. They could use that to sign a more talented player.

Anfernee Simons is good enough to get more than the MLE, and he'll have suitors in free agency, but the Mavericks need an influx of talent with their guards.

General manager Mike Schmitz was with the Portland Trail Blazers while Simons was there, so he is already familiar. Could there be a reunion in store?

Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons
Jan 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) drives against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinten Post, Center

Dallas already has Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, though Gafford could be traded this offseason. Because of Lively's injury history, they need to have some center insurance, even if Gafford isn't traded.

They could (and should) bring back Moussa Cisse, but Quinten Post could be another solid option.

Post shouldn't be expected to play major minutes, but he averaged 7.7 PPG and 4.0 RPG in 67 games for the Golden State Warriors last year. He can also hit threes, and teams are constantly searching for stretch bigs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Share on XFollow EasyVeazeyNG
Home/News