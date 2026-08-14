Dallas Mavericks Facing Brutal Start to 2026-27 Season

The NBA released its 2026-27 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon, getting fans excited for the upcoming season.

For Dallas Mavericks fans, it meant counting down the days until we see Kyrie Irving return from injury and see Cooper Flagg in his second season. Based on how the schedule is set up, though, the Mavericks may have a rough start to the season.

Last season, the NBA knew Kyrie Irving would at least miss the start of the season, so they backloaded the Mavericks' schedule, giving them easier opponents to start.

That didn't matter, and Mavericks fans quickly knew the season was going to be a disaster after a loss to the Washington Wizards at home in the second game of the year.

This season, it's the complete opposite.

In the first 21 games, the Dallas Mavericks will play just 5 games against teams who weren't in the playoffs or the Play-In Tournament last season, but that includes two games against the Indiana Pacers, who will be getting Tyrese Haliburton back from injury, and two games against the Utah Jazz, who shouldn't be tanking anymore now that they've drafted Darryn Peterson and have Jaren Jackson Jr. fully healthy.

Here is a look at the first 21 games of the season going into the NBA Cup break in early December.

2026-27 Dallas Mavericks schedule | NBA

10/21 at Houston Rockets

10/23 at Indiana Pacers

10/24 vs San Antonio Spurs

10/26 at Miami Heat

10/28 vs Oklahoma City Thunder

10/30 vs Houston Rockets

11/2 vs Sacramento Kings

11/4 at San Antonio Spurs

11/6 vs Utah Jazz

11/8 vs Brooklyn Nets

11/9 vs Indiana Pacers

11/12 at Minnesota Timberwolves

11/14 at Cleveland Cavaliers

11/15 at Boston Celtics

11/18 vs Golden State Warriors

11/21 vs LA Clippers

11/22 at Utah Jazz

11/24 at Denver Nuggets

11/27 at Phoenix Suns

11/30 vs Boston Celtics

12/2 vs Orlando Magic

This stretch includes four back-to-backs, but the road/home split is pretty even.

While the Mavericks should improve themselves this season, it wouldn't be surprising at all to look up at the NBA Cup break, and they're 7-14 or worse.

They'll get a chance at some easier games after the break, as four of the next six games will be against the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Sacramento Kings.

Still, the NBA did the Mavericks no favors in the first quarter of the season.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) limps off the floor during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Expect From Dallas Mavericks This Season

A lot of people expect the Mavericks to improve this year, as getting Kyrie Irving back from injury will be a much-needed boost of playmaking and shot-making. Dereck Lively II also only played in 7 games last year, and while his status is mostly unknown, you'd hope he could play at least half the season.

Most sportsbooks have the Mavericks in the 32-34 win range, which is well below .500, but still a step up from where they were last season.

Based on this start of the season, it's going to be a challenge to try and get to the .500 mark. They have no reason to tank, especially with the new lottery odds and the fact that they owe their first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets unless it's in the top two.

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