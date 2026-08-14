Dallas Mavericks Facing Brutal Start to 2026-27 Season
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The NBA released its 2026-27 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon, getting fans excited for the upcoming season.
For Dallas Mavericks fans, it meant counting down the days until we see Kyrie Irving return from injury and see Cooper Flagg in his second season. Based on how the schedule is set up, though, the Mavericks may have a rough start to the season.
Last season, the NBA knew Kyrie Irving would at least miss the start of the season, so they backloaded the Mavericks' schedule, giving them easier opponents to start.
That didn't matter, and Mavericks fans quickly knew the season was going to be a disaster after a loss to the Washington Wizards at home in the second game of the year.
This season, it's the complete opposite.
In the first 21 games, the Dallas Mavericks will play just 5 games against teams who weren't in the playoffs or the Play-In Tournament last season, but that includes two games against the Indiana Pacers, who will be getting Tyrese Haliburton back from injury, and two games against the Utah Jazz, who shouldn't be tanking anymore now that they've drafted Darryn Peterson and have Jaren Jackson Jr. fully healthy.
Here is a look at the first 21 games of the season going into the NBA Cup break in early December.
10/21 at Houston Rockets
10/23 at Indiana Pacers
10/24 vs San Antonio Spurs
10/26 at Miami Heat
10/28 vs Oklahoma City Thunder
10/30 vs Houston Rockets
11/2 vs Sacramento Kings
11/4 at San Antonio Spurs
11/6 vs Utah Jazz
11/8 vs Brooklyn Nets
11/9 vs Indiana Pacers
11/12 at Minnesota Timberwolves
11/14 at Cleveland Cavaliers
11/15 at Boston Celtics
11/18 vs Golden State Warriors
11/21 vs LA Clippers
11/22 at Utah Jazz
11/24 at Denver Nuggets
11/27 at Phoenix Suns
11/30 vs Boston Celtics
12/2 vs Orlando Magic
This stretch includes four back-to-backs, but the road/home split is pretty even.
While the Mavericks should improve themselves this season, it wouldn't be surprising at all to look up at the NBA Cup break, and they're 7-14 or worse.
They'll get a chance at some easier games after the break, as four of the next six games will be against the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Sacramento Kings.
Still, the NBA did the Mavericks no favors in the first quarter of the season.
What to Expect From Dallas Mavericks This Season
A lot of people expect the Mavericks to improve this year, as getting Kyrie Irving back from injury will be a much-needed boost of playmaking and shot-making. Dereck Lively II also only played in 7 games last year, and while his status is mostly unknown, you'd hope he could play at least half the season.
Most sportsbooks have the Mavericks in the 32-34 win range, which is well below .500, but still a step up from where they were last season.
Based on this start of the season, it's going to be a challenge to try and get to the .500 mark. They have no reason to tank, especially with the new lottery odds and the fact that they owe their first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets unless it's in the top two.
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Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNGFollow EasyVeazeyNG