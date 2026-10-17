3 Things We Learned About the Dallas Mavericks This Preseason

The Dallas Mavericks have concluded the 2026 preseason after an ugly 135-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, leaving the Mavs with a 1-3 record.

Friday was supposed to be a dress rehearsal, as it was the closest we've seen to what is expected to be the actual rotation, even if Max Christie, Tarik Biberovic, Santi Aldama, and Dereck Lively II were out.

Injuries and caution were a common theme throughout the preseason. Kyrie Irving only played in two games, Marcus Sasser played one, and even Cooper Flagg sat out a game.

With so many guys in and out of the rotation, it's hard to learn too much, but here are three things that we've taken away.

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) motions to his teammates during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get Ready for a Second-Year Leap From Cooper Flagg

In Cooper Flagg's three preseason games, he averaged 19.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, and 2.7 StockPG, which is impressive, considering he really only played the first half of the first two games.

His jump shot is a little faster, he looks more confident, and he's not afraid to take pull-up threes. The three-point shot may not be as far along as people would've hoped, but there is a long season ahead to show what Flagg has developed.

A big jump for Flagg was always the most predictable outcome, but he's going to push for an All-Star bid this year.

Mavericks Have Some Exciting Rookies

9th Overall Pick Morez Johnson Jr. only played a game and a half as he dealt with shin splints, but he made his impact felt on defense and on the glass when he was in the game. He still has a lot to learn on offense, as he kept bringing the ball down, but his defensive potential is immense.

Arguably, the most consistent player outside of Cooper Flagg was 25th overall pick Sergio De Larrea. His passing and three-point shooting were clear highlights in a preseason that didn't have many. Even he'll admit that he still has to adjust to the NBA's physicality and speed, and the turnovers could become an issue, but he could be the Mavericks' primary backup point guard.

Even the 48th overall pick, Tobi Lawal, showcased his breathtaking athleticism and constant energy. It's early, but there's a lot to be excited about with the Mavericks' 2026 draft haul.

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Sergio de Larrea (55) looks on during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Scoring Is Needed

Even with Cooper Flagg ready to take a jump and Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, the Mavericks are missing another scorer. Ideally, they could take one of these forwards, like P.J. Washington or Naji Marshall, and trade them for a more natural scorer.

When Irving misses his handful of games, there will be a lot on Flagg's plate, which may not be ideal for a team trying to win games. He's already the primary focus for other teams, but it'll get to the point where they dare anyone else to beat them, and the Mavs may not have that.

There will be plenty of options for them to explore as they get closer to the trade deadline in February.

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