7 Possible Coaching Candidates for Mavericks to Replace Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves around the NBA by announcing they had mutually parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd, who had been at the helm for five seasons. The Hall-of-Fame guard also won a championship as the starting point guard for the Mavs in 2011, and was drafted by the team in 1994.

This is a major move made by the new front office, led by team president Masai Ujiri. This is the first time he's made a head coaching move in his first season as the lead executive, as he had stuck with the incumbent coach in his two prior stops.

We know team governor Patrick Dumont likes to chase the big fish. We saw that when he lured Rick Welts out of retirement to be the CEO, and then brought in Masai Ujiri to be the team president and alternate governor.

This will be a job that many coaches will be interested in, mostly because of Cooper Flagg. Here are 5 early candidates to watch to be the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

Sean Sweeney, Associate Head Coach, San Antonio Spurs

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sean Sweeney will be the leader in the clubhouse for Dallas Mavericks fans. He was Jason Kidd's lead assistant in Dallas for multiple years, and he's now the Associate Head Coach for the San Antonio Spurs. He's an excellent defensive coach, which is why the Mavs were able to make that run to the Finals in 2024.

In his one season in San Antonio, Sweeney has seen the Spurs jump up to be a 62-win team this year, a 28-win improvement from the year before. He's been in the running for the openings with the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic, likely getting his first chance as a head coach this offseason. A lot of Mavericks fans would like that chance to be in Dallas.

Nick Nurse, Head Coach, Philadelphia 76ers

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

We know the Mavericks want to go big-game hunting, and here's a big name that would make a lot of sense. Nick Nurse is currently the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, who made it to the second round of the playoffs before being bounced by the New York Knicks. That could make it slightly difficult.

However, the 76ers parted ways with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, and Nurse was the head coach of the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when they won their first championship, and Masai Ujiri was running the front office. There's a lot of familiarity there already, and this would be a good fit for both sides, as Nurse probably wants some stability.

Billy Donovan, Free Agent

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another bigger name, Billy Donovan left the Chicago Bulls after this season, looking for a better opportunity to win. He won two championships at the University of Florida in 2006 and 2007, then took over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.

He's been fine as an NBA coach, but he's only won 50+ games as an NBA coach once, and that was in his first season with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. He went to the Bulls in 2020 and has had just one winning season in six seasons. He'd be a floor raiser, but Patrick Dumont wants a guy who can help them win a championship. The Orlando Magic are the team to watch for him, as of now.

Tom Thibodeau, Free Agent

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Love him or hate him, Thibodeau is an accomplished NBA coach, winning 50+ games 5 times, guiding the New York Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals last year for the first time since 2000. They let him go after that run, bringing in Mike Brown, and Thibodeau took this year off, looking for the right opportunity.

Thibodeau has a reputation for leaning on his starting five too much, and depth matters a lot in today's NBA. He'd check the box of being a splashy name for Patrick Dumont, but he doesn't feel like a great fit for Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg.

Frank Vogel, Associate Head Coach, Dallas Mavericks

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Frank Vogel against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Frank Vogel would also check a lot of boxes for the Mavericks. He served as Jason Kidd's lead assistant this year, so he has some familiarity with the new ownership group, and he's won a championship, guiding the Los Angeles Lakers to the title in the bubble in 2020.

Vogel has mostly been an average coach in his career, winning 50+ games twice in 12 seasons with the Pacers, Magic, Lakers, and Suns. His lone season with the Suns was an odd one, too, as the vibes always seemed off. Maybe that was a Kevin Durant thing.

Todd Golden, Head Coach, University of Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If the Mavericks were to explore the college ranks for a coach, Todd Golden is one of the bigger names who may actually be attainable. There was some reported interest from the Golden State Warriors if they opened their job, but they agreed to an extension with Steve Kerr instead.

Golden won a national championship with the Florida Gators in 2024, and he would follow a similar trend going around the NBA of hiring younger coaches, as he's just 40 years old. He's had a bit of controversy in his time at UF, but he is a really good coach. Whether he wants to make that move, especially this late in the cycle, feels uncertain.

Micah Nori, Lead Assistant, Minnesota Timberwolves

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Micah Nori has been at the top of coaching candidate lists for years as the lead assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He feels due for a job. He was the "lead" coach for a little bit while head coach Chris Finch dealt with a leg injury a few years ago, but that hasn't materialized into a head coaching role yet.

The Timberwolves have been a very successful team recently, making two straight Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025. They were hampered by injuries this year in the postseason, with Donte DiVincenzo tearing his Achilles and Anthony Edwards having multiple knee injuries, but they still made the second round. Again, he feels due to be a head coach soon.

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