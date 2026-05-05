Could Mavericks Hiring Masai Ujiri Put Jason Kidd's Job in Jeopardy?

The Dallas Mavericks announced a massive move on Monday, hiring Masai Ujiri as team president and alternate governor. Ujiri led the Toronto Raptors to their lone championship in franchise history in 2019, and Patrick Dumont believes Ujiri can get it done with the Mavs.

One thing often seen across sports is that when a new team president or general manager comes in, they want to have their choice at head coach. Is that something we could see happen with Ujiri now in place?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ujiri will "undoubtedly be asked about working alongside Mavericks coach Jason Kidd … or if he plans to insist on hiring his own hand-selected coach. In Toronto, incumbent coach Dwane Casey continued to coach the Raptors for five more seasons after Ujiri's hiring, with Nick Nurse taking over in 2018-19 for the title run."

The Mavericks just signed Jason Kidd to contract extensions in back-to-back years; first, after the run to the NBA Finals, and again last offseason after some interest from the New York Knicks. However, there is some belief that if Kidd generates external interest this offseason, the Mavs may be more willing to let him walk.

There are a few head coaching openings already: Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers are being ridiculously cheap with their opening, while the Pelicans or Bulls wouldn't feel like good landing spots for Kidd. Orlando just fired a former Mavericks assistant in Jamahl Mosley, so that doesn't feel like a fit either.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Mavericks Move on From Jason Kidd, Who Could Be Some Options?

For the record, it would be surprising if the Mavs let Jason Kidd go this offseason at this point. He's an average coach, but Patrick Dumont relied on Kidd a lot this season, and he's a franchise legend who was on the team that won the lone title in franchise history. He'll probably get at least one more season to prove he can still lead winning teams.

If the Mavericks do move on, it's an interesting coaching market to explore. Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls parted ways this offseason, but Donovan could be a good fit for the Orlando Magic job. Steve Kerr's future with the Golden State Warriors seems murky, but that may be because Kerr is headed for retirement.

Dallas does employ Frank Vogel as an assistant coach, so they could promote him. They could bring back Sean Sweeney, who is currently an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, as he's one of the favorites to land the Bulls job. There's also a portion of the fanbase who wouldn't be upset if Jamahl Mosley was brought back.

Masai Ujiri has never come in and replaced a coach once he takes a job, as he had the incumbent coach, George Karl, for his entire tenure in Denver, and let Dwane Casey coach for multiple seasons once Ujiri got to Toronto.

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