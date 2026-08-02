Dallas Mavericks Announce Contract Extension for Forward Despite Roster Logjam

The Dallas Mavericks have been in a lot of trade talks this offseason as they look to reshape the roster around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg. They've acquired a lot of forwards and shooting, which makes some players expendable.

One of those expendable players is apparently not Naji Marshall, as the Dallas Mavericks announced that they signed Marshall to a three-year, $52.2 million contract extension on Sunday afternoon. This deal will take him through 2030.

Marshall was entering the final season of the three-year, $27 million deal he signed in the 2024 offseason, coming off the Mavs' run to the NBA Finals. This was a career-best year for him, as he averaged 15.2 PPG, showing versatility as a ball-handler.

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has signed a three-year, $52.2 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The fully guaranteed deal takes Marshall through the 2029-30 season in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/SKFfPkHdKO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2026

People wondered if the Mavericks would look to trade Marshall since he was entering the final year of his deal and his fit around Flagg and Kyrie Irving is questionable. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "Dallas has consistently resisted trade interest in Naji Marshall."

This nearly doubles Marshall's average annual salary, but it's still a very fair deal, all things considered. P.J. Washington signed a four-year, $88 million contract last offseason, and while Washington is the better shooter and capable of guarding more positions, Marshall is better with the ball in his hands and at defending guards.

Questions will now surely arise about P.J. Washington's future in Dallas after the Mavs extended Marshall, traded for Santi Aldama, and drafted Morez Johnson Jr. He was a key piece to the run to the Finals in 2024, but he has the second-highest salary on the team.

Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Secure Their Enforcer for Cooper Flagg

Naji Marshall has been vocal about his desire to stay in Dallas and to be alongside Cooper Flagg. He got his wish, as well as a nice payday. He was one of the first people to say, "Pledge Allegiance to the Flagg."

Marshall started his career as an undrafted player with the New Orleans Pelicans, spending four years there before leaving for the Mavs.

If Marshall is going to stick around long-term, he's going to need to develop his three-point shot. After shooting 38.7% from three in his final year in New Orleans, he has shot below 30% from deep in each of his two seasons in Dallas.

Like Naji said…



Pledge Allegiance to the Flagg. pic.twitter.com/faSNTBVhti — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) August 2, 2026

That lack of three-point shooting could keep him as a bench piece for now.

Irving and Flagg need three-point shooters around them so they can attack the basket at will.

For now, Marshall is locked in with the Mavericks, but they need to clear out some of this roster logjam. P.J. Washington could be the odd man out.

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