Dallas Mavericks' Coaching Search Starting to Narrow Down

The Dallas Mavericks are still searching for their next head coach, and with the NBA Draft just 8 days away, the clock is ticking to find the right guy. They let Jason Kidd go soon after announcing Masai Ujiri as team president and Mike Schmitz as the general manager, signaling a clean slate moving forward.

As of Monday, the Mavericks are one of just two jobs left open after Tiago Splitter was named the head coach of the Chicago Bulls after an impressive run as the interim head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are also still looking for a coach.

It has mostly been a quiet coaching search for the Mavericks, as they've kept things close to the vest. However, NBA insider Marc Stein released a report on Sunday night of a few known candidates for the Mavs: Minnesota's Micah Nori, Houston's Royal Ivey, Toronto's Jama Mahlalela, Boston's Tony Dobbins, and former Hawks, Bucks, and Blazers head coach (and Golden State Warriors assistant coach) Terry Stotts.

Here is a quick synopsis of each coach on what you need to know.

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves assistant head coach Micah Nori looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the first half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves, Assistant Coach

Micah Nori has been the associate head coach in Minnesota since 2021, but he's also been an assistant with the Toronto Raptors (2009-2013), Sacramento Kings (2013-15), Denver Nuggets (2015-18), and Detroit Pistons (2018-2021).

He briefly crossed paths with Ujiri in Toronto and has been one of the bigger assistant coaching names for the last few years after he took over for Chris Finch while he was injured a few years ago.

Royal Ivey, Houston Rockets, Assistant Coach

Royal Ivey has transitioned from an 11-year playing career in the NBA to a successful coaching tenure. He started as an assistant with the OKC Thunder, then was with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and now the Houston Rockets. He is also the head coach of the South Sudan national team, who have impressed a lot of people recently.

Ivey was in Brooklyn while Kyrie Irving was there, so there would already be a level of understanding. Ivey is big on defense, which would fit the current roster.

Jama Mahlalela, Toronto Raptors, Assistant Coach

Jama Mahlalela has all of the connections with Masai Ujiri. He was with the Toronto Raptors from 2013 to 2021, then joined the Golden State Warriors for a couple of years before returning to Toronto when Darko Rajakovic was hired.

Mahlalela was born in Switzerland and has been a part of the NBA Cares organization, as well as NBA Asia. His path feels pretty similar to Ujiri's, which could make him a standout.

Tony Dobbins, Boston Celtics, Assistant Coach

With how successful the Boston Celtics have been over the last few years, it's no surprise that their assistants are starting to get bigger jobs. Charles Lee had a lot of success with the Charlotte Hornets this year, and more teams will probably try to repeat that.

Tony Dobbins has only been an assistant coach in the NBA for the Celtics, having been there since 2020, but he has quickly climbed the ladder, staying on board after Ime Udoka left. He's younger at 44 years old.

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Terry Stotts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Terry Stotts, Former Head Coach

Terry Stotts is the only former head coach on the list, and he had some decent years with the Portland Trail Blazers, and he was also an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks during their 2011 championship run.

He had been an assistant with Golden State, but decided to step back this offseason to pursue a head coaching job. As of now, only two of his former destinations are open. He's on the older side, and that could keep the Mavericks from hiring him.

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