Mark Cuban Remains Unhappy With Mavericks Sale, Buys Stake in MLB Team

Mark Cuban has no say in the operation of the Dallas Mavericks anymore, and maybe that's for the best now. Everyone knows he wouldn't have traded Luka Doncic, but the Mavs have made a lot of great decisions this offseason.

Every decision that's been made has been without Cuban's say. He makes it clear that he's displeased about not being in the know, which is entirely his fault after he sold a majority share of the team to Miriam Adelson and didn't put it in the contract that he would have operational control.

Cuban has taken the Mavericks owners to court for discovery over the new arena plans, has said a few times that he regrets who he sold the team to, and it's likely that his stake in the Mavs will get reduced in the near future.

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After all, there was a clause in the initial sale of the contract that the Adelsons could trigger to take Cuban's stake from 27% to 7%.

In an effort to get back into the ownership world, Cuban joined a group of investors called the Harbinger Sports Group to buy a stake in the soon-to-be Las Vegas Athletics. The percentage of ownership isn't known yet.

According to ESPN, Cuban is the president of the group, Atlanta Falcons minority owner Rashaun Williams is the founder and chief investment officer, CEO Steve Cannon helps oversee Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Atlanta Falcons, and managing partner Jonathan Mariner is the former chief financial officer for the MLB.

And, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, this pivot to the MLB is in large part because of his decreased role with the Mavs.

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban (left) and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont (right) looks on a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Cuban Remains Salty About Say in Mavericks Operations

“The pivot away from the Mavs was not my choice," Cuban told Townsend in an email.

When asked about how much communication he has with the Mavericks now, he responded, "I have spoken on the phone once with Masai [Ujiri] for about 120 seconds...

"I’ve had two texts with Masai, both I think maybe 2 or 3-word responses, a couple with no response. Which is fine. His choice. I absolutely expected it when they hired Masai. That’s why they hired him. To run basketball."

Mark Cuban would love to still be fully involved with the team, but he was the one responsible for hiring Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison in the first place, who are both no longer with the team.

Patrick Dumont hired Masai Ujiri to be the team president and alternate governor, essentially giving him full reign over decision-making. Ujiri then hired Mike Schmitz to be the general manager and Dusty May to be the head coach.

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