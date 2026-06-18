Dallas Mavericks Could Be Very Active in 2026 NBA Draft

There are just five days remaining until the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, and everyone is curious what the Dallas Mavericks will do. They hold three picks, including two in the first round, and they know that this is their best chance to add quality young talent around Cooper Flagg.

Things have been quiet with the Mavericks since Masai Ujiri became team president and Mike Schmitz became general manager. No one knows what their plans will be; however, there are rumors that they could be very active in exploring trades.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported that the Mavericks have had conversations "about trading [the 9th] pick, and Dallas has signaled that it is very open to moving down. While their asking price is unknown at this time, the Mavs are said to be open to the idea of acquiring multiple first-round picks in this draft."

That isn't the only action they could be doing, though. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on the Stein Line that the Mavericks have also had interest in trading up from the 30th overall pick.

What is really the case is that no one knows that the Mavericks are thinking. If there is any report to be made, it has been rumored. Trading up, trading down, acquiring more picks, trading veterans, staying still and letting the board fall to them... Even the prospects they are rumored to be interested in are all over the place. Whatever happens on draft night will only be known to Ujiri and Schmitz until the picks and trades are made.

Oct 2, 2023; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during Media Day at the Hilton Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Who Could Be Some Players the Mavericks Are Targeting?

The Mavericks have hosted a lot of players for workouts as they try to sort out their draft board. Let's say they are interested in trading back from 9 and up from 30. Which prospects could be some options?

Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson wants to be a Maverick, and he's arguably the best pull-up shooter in the draft. He's currently slated to go in the 15-25 range.

Stanford guard was All-ACC First Team this year and is an electric scorer, often dragging Stanford to wins as a freshman. He's also projected to go in the 15-25 range.

There are a plethora of wings and bigs they could target in that range, and teams like the OKC Thunder (12 and 17) and Charlotte Hornets (14 and 18) have multiple first-round picks, and they don't really need those extra picks as young teams looking to contend.

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