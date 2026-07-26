Masai Ujiri Compared Mavericks Draft Pick to Knicks' OG Anunoby

We're now at the dry part of the offseason. The 2026 NBA Draft and Summer League have come and gone, and we're still over two months away from the start of the preseason.

The Dallas Mavericks will have some work to do before the start of the season, as they sit at 16 standard roster spots and they'll have to be at 15 by the regular season.

One thing that shouldn't change is Tobi Lawal's two-way contract. He was the 48th overall pick of the most recent NBA Draft out of Virginia Tech and is an exceptional vertical athlete. How he fits in the NBA as a 6'7" forward will be something to watch, as he's not that comfortable on the perimeter.

Lawal recently appeared at a Mavs Camp for kids, where he revealed that team president Masai Ujiri sees one of his former draft picks with the Toronto Raptors in Lawal: OG Anunoby.

"He told me in my workout before the draft... OG Anunoby is one of my comparisons, so he was just telling me the type of work ethic he had, what I need to do to be at that type of level," Lawal said. "...He understands and knows so much, especially just learning from guys like him. I have no doubt I could be that type of player."

Mavs’ Tobi Lawal said team president Masai Ujiri told him that he reminds him of OG Anunoby is a pre-draft workout.



“I have no doubt that I can be one of those type of players,” Lawal said. pic.twitter.com/U9iaC9Ro7s — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) July 24, 2026

OG Anunoby was drafted 23rd overall by the Raptors in 2017 and took some time to develop. He made his money on defense early in his career, but by his fourth season, he was averaging 15.9 PPG and has been around that mark ever since.

The Raptors traded Anunoby to the New York Knicks in 2024, and he was a critical piece for their championship this season. He may never make an All-Star Game, but he's still one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) celebrates a dunk as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Isaac Carr (7) watches during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OG Anunoby is Lofty Comparison for Tobi Lawal

Lawal may be a better vertical athlete, but he doesn't have the lateral quickness that Anunoby possessed as a prospect.

Anunoby has also developed into a good shooter, and it's questionable if Lawal will ever get there.

Lawal compares more favorably to someone like Derrick Jones Jr., and even that may not be an apt comparison because of Jones' lateral ability. The vertical skills are absolutely comparable, though.

If the Mavericks can develop Lawal into someone even 70% of what Anunoby has turned into, they'll have a good player on their hands. He'll get a lot of time to develop in the G-League this season on his two-way contract.

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