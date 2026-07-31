Mavericks Exploring Sign-and-Trade Options for Former Lottery Pick

The offseason isn't quite over for the Dallas Mavericks, as they sit with 16 players on standard contracts, knowing they need to get down to 15 before the start of the season.

They also need to clear some space in the frontcourt. Drafting Morez Johnson Jr. while trading for Zaccharie Risacher and Santi Aldama has put more bodies in an already crowded room of forwards.

As they look to add more talent to their backcourt, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has revealed that the Dallas Mavericks have expressed interest in a possible sign-and-trade for Bennedict Mathurin.

"While the Los Angeles Clippers remain interested in re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin, the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks have expressed sign-and-trade interest in the 24-year-old swingman, league sources told HoopsHype. With that said, there’s work to be done by each team if they’re going to add Mathurin," Scotto wrote.

"...As for the Mavericks, any pursuit of Mathurin would likely need either a trade or buyout of Klay Thompson, who’s on an expiring $17.46 million contract. Without Thompson, Max Christie would be the only remaining true shooting guard on the roster."

However, NBA insider Marc Stein seemed to refute that a little by reporting "Dallas has not expressed interest at a serious level" thus far.

The Mavericks were connected at the trade deadline in a possible swap for Mathurin that would've sent Daniel Gafford to the Indiana Pacers. Instead, the Pacers pulled off a risky trade with the LA Clippers, sending Mathurin in a package for Ivica Zubac.

That was a different regime for the Mavs, but this new front office, led by team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz, has shown that they're willing to take swings on young talent, evidenced by their trade for Risacher.

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would a Sign-and-Trade Look Like for Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin is an interesting player, as the former 6th overall pick has been productive throughout his career, averaging a career 16.2 PPG.

However, the Pacers seemed to be frustrated by his playstyle, and he could be the perfect example of an empty stats player, which is why they traded him to LA and why he hasn't signed with anyone yet.

The contract would have to be worth it for the Mavs, but a sign-and-trade would need to be at least three years.

They'd also have to send at least one player out, and while there are a lot of rumors about trade/buyout interest in Klay Thompson, would he really be interested in playing for the Clippers, who likely won't be competing for a championship this season?

Daniel Gafford is someone who could make sense for the Clippers. After trading Zubac last offseason, they have just Yanic Konan Neiderhauser and the 38-year-old Brook Lopez left as centers.

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