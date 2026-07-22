New Details Emerge About Mavericks' Trade for Zaccharie Risacher

The Dallas Mavericks recently pulled off a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, which sent former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to Dallas, Lu Dort and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, and three second-round picks to OKC.

Dort was the headliner of the trade, which made people think that the Mavs were just used as a salary dump to take on Risacher's contract while the Hawks got another great defender, but that may not actually be the case.

According to Zach Lowe of The Ringer, the Mavericks wanted Risacher but didn't have the assets to make it happen. So, they got the Thunder involved, and it was off to the races from there.

"From what I had heard, Dallas was knocking on the door about Risacher when it seemed like the Hawks might be amenable, and they had to find a third team because the Mavs did not have much of what the Hawks wanted," Lowe said on a recent episode of his podcast.

"In came Oklahoma City, who is now under the second apron, and the Hawks picked off two of the Oklahoma City casualties."

It's a fascinating trade on all sides, one where you could argue that all come out as winners.

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) warms up before the 2026 NBA Playoffs game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Front Office Already Shining

This was a brilliant piece of work by the new Mavericks front office, led by team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz. They know they're limited on assets moving forward, so buying low on reclamation projects is their best path forward.

Risacher was just the first overall pick two years ago. It may have been a weak draft, and he'd likely go in the mid-lottery of a normal draft, but he's still a talented player and someone that Schmitz has watched and wanted for years.

To get that talent for someone who was undrafted a year ago, and clearly not a part of their future, as well as just one second-round pick, makes this a no-brainer move for the Mavs.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, provides an opening statement during an introductory press conference for new head coach Dusty May at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Mavericks may be out of real second-round picks now (they got a top-55 protected pick in this deal for 2027), but they can always get more by trading P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, or possibly Klay Thompson.

When you're limited on assets, these are the kinds of trades smart front offices make. It's nice for the Mavs to have a smart front office after years of Nico Harrison.

How Risacher fits with this current wing/forward-heavy version of the Mavs can be figured out later. Get the asset first and figure it out from there.

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