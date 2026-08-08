Mavericks' High Asking Price for Daniel Gafford Could Be Why He's Not Traded

As the Dallas Mavericks look to finalize their roster for the 2026-27 season, they know at least one player from the roster has to go.

They currently have 16 players on a standard contract, and they'll need to be at 15 by the start of the season, meaning someone has to be waived or traded.

Klay Thompson is the name most frequently put in rumors, as the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers would both like to have him, but there are plenty of pathways to be roster-compliant.

Center Daniel Gafford has been in trade rumors for over a year. He signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension a year ago, which was the most he could sign for while still being trade-eligible at the time.

Despite a lot of rumors at the trade deadline, including one linking him to the Atlanta Hawks, the Mavericks hung on to him, as they didn't feel as much need to shed future salary after the Anthony Davis trade. That got them out of range of the second apron and was a big reason they're in as great a financial situation as they are.

Still, the frontcourt is overcrowded, so while someone like P.J. Washington might make more sense to trade, Daniel Gafford may have more value.

So, why haven't they traded him yet? According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, "The Mavs continue to signal that they will be very open to any deal involving Gafford that would net them a first-round pick.”

They were seeking a first-round pick for him during the NBA Draft, or even just wanted to use him to trade up from 30, but that never happened. While the Mavs did trade up from 30 to 25, they ended up using future second-round picks.

Mar 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Mavericks Don't Drop Asking Price, Gafford Isn't Going Anywhere

Because of the new draft lottery rules, first-round picks are going to be a lot harder to acquire. And with how bare the Mavericks' draft pick situation is, even getting a handful of second-rounders is something they should consider.

The Mavericks essentially used a first-round pick swap to trade for Gafford, and even getting that would be a huge win.

It's not the end of the world if they don't trade him, as they can't count on Dereck Lively II to stay healthy, and they don't have another proven center on the roster.

They matched the offer sheet for Moussa Cisse, but he's still a project. Santi Aldama and ninth-overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. will spend some time playing center, too, but Gafford is a much better rim protector.

That's why the Mavericks probably won't drop the asking price, but it's also why he's unlikely to go anywhere, as of now.

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