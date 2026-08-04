Klay Thompson Could Have Next Destination in Mind if He Moves on From Mavericks

A lot of rumors have surrounded Klay Thompson and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. He is in the final year of his deal, set to make $17.46 million, and he wants to be competing for championships.

The Mavericks are far from competing for a championship, and they've got 16 players on standard NBA contracts when they're only allowed 15. Someone has to go.

Once the Miami Heat traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair with Bam Adebayo, they knew they had to add more shooting. They started that by adding another former Maverick, Tim Hardaway Jr., but they've had Klay Thompson at the top of their list all offseason.

As of now, the Heat may only be interested if Thompson is able to negotiate a buyout with the Mavs. There is enough interest around the NBA in Thompson, especially from contenders, that the Mavericks don't want to buy him out just yet.

They don't have a real reason to, either. They're below the tax line with enough wiggle room to trade for someone else if needed. If Thompson gave up a substantial salary, that's a different question.

Until then, the Mavericks will explore trades for Thompson to see if they can get an asset back. And if Thompson has his way, he could actually be looking to get back to the West Coast rather than the East.

Mar 27, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klay Thompson Would 'Welcome' Return to Los Angeles

According to Christian Clark of The Athletic, "Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles," and apparently still owns a home there.

Thompson's father, Mychal, played for the Los Angeles Lakers while Klay was growing up, and Klay went to high school just south of Los Angeles.

When Thompson was a free agent, he chose the Mavericks over playing for the Lakers because of the allure of getting easy looks from Luka Doncic. Thanks to Nico Harrison's ego, Doncic is now a Laker.

For the few games that Thompson played with Doncic, it was a dream fit, and Thompson may want to live that again.

Any trade to the Lakers would pretty much have to include Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht, as the salary would be a near-perfect match. However, the Mavericks likely aren't interested in either player. Maybe Knecht as a bet on a young talent, but they'd probably prefer to reroute Vanderbilt elsewhere.

More than likely, the Lakers would only become an option if Thompson is bought out. While a return to Los Angeles could mean the Clippers, they're not any closer to competing for a championship right now.

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