Mavericks Monitoring Potential Trade Target From Nuggets

The activity around the NBA is picking up with free agency slated to kick off later on Tuesday.

So far, there have been a variety of trades, such as Milwaukee parting ways with Giannis Antetokounmpo for a package from Miami, Memphis shipping Ja Morant off to Portland, and Minnesota acquiring LaMelo Ball from Charlotte.

Even though the Mavericks made a few small deals during the 2026 NBA Draft, they've yet to make a splash on the trade market.

There's a chance that changes soon, as Dallas has explored the trade market for various members of the roster, including Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, and Klay Thompson.

The Mavericks are clearly looking for ways to empower Cooper Flagg as the rising star enters his second season at the professional level.

With the Mavericks over the salary cap, the best way to add more talent to the roster is via trade.

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) reacts to his three point score in overtime against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks 'Believed' To Be Interested In Denver Nuggets Veteran

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, there is a belief that the Mavericks are interested in Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson. The Miami Heat were also mentioned in the report.

"Rival teams consistently point to Nuggets forward Cam Johnson, acquired last summer in a deal that sent away Michael Porter Jr., as the most likely candidate to be dealt, in large part because the 30-year-old has just one season left on his deal at $23 million," Amick wrote. "Miami and Dallas are believed to be among the many interested teams."

Johnson is entering the final year of a four-year/$94.5 million deal. His contract will come off the books following the 2026-27 season, which could be enticing for the Mavericks.

Dallas is well over the cap and has a few large contracts that extend into the future, but they still have the financial flexibility to absorb a larger contract, if need be. Washington is tied to the team through 2030, while Gafford's contract runs through 2029. Not to mention, Caleb Martin holds a player option for the 2027-28 season.

That would open up room for Dallas to operate with next offseason, especially if Kyrie Irving declines his $42.4 million player option.

The real hurdle is figuring out if the Nuggets have the stomach to take on additional money, or if they're just looking to dump salary. Denver has Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun locked down long-term. Those four players make up over 100% of the franchise's cap space for the next three years.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is probably used to being dangled as a trade piece at this point. Initially drafted by the Phoenix Suns, he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in 2023. After just one full season with the Nets, the franchise sent him to Denver in the Michael Porter Jr. deal.

Though he missed time due to injuries last year, Johnson still put up 12+ points per game for the fifth straight season. In total, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 30.5 minutes per contest.

Johnson has shot 39% or better from three-point range in six of his seven seasons in the NBA.

His ability to knock shots down would be a welcome sight for a Mavericks squad that struggled from distance a year ago.

Johnson won't be the only option to emerge for Dallas, though the possibility is enticing, considering the advantages the move could provide in the present and future.

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