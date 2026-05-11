Dallas Mavericks Have Pre-Draft Meeting With Local All-ACC Prospect

There are more than six weeks until the 2026 NBA Draft starts on June 23rd, which gives teams plenty of time to dial in on prospects. This year's draft is the deepest in recent memory, but the second round has still been impacted by the current landscape of college athletics, with the transfer portal and NIL offering more than a second-round pick would.

The Dallas Mavericks hold three picks in this year's draft, and their order has been finalized after Sunday's draft lottery: 9th, 30th, and 46th. That could change if they make any trades, but new team president Masai Ujiri has rarely traded up or down in his tenure running teams.

A second-round/undrafted prospect has emerged, as Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban has reported that the Mavericks met with SMU's Kevin "Boopie" Miller at the G-League Combine. Miller started his career at Central Michigan, transferred to Wake Forest for one season, then spent the last two years at SMU, where he emerged as one of the top guards in the conference.

This season, Miller averaged 19.1 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 3.8 RPG, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 41.4% from three, making two three-pointers per game. He's a two-time All-ACC selection, but he's very undersized, measuring in at just over 5'11" and 161 pounds at the G-League Combine. In an NBA world that is focusing more and more on size in the backcourt, Miller might be too small to carve out a role. He also has an unorthodox shot with a wide base, and it's a little slower, but it's money.

Miller is currently not projected to be drafted, but if a handful of players go back to school after the combine process, he could sneak his way in. More than likely, he'd be a training camp/summer league body through undrafted free agency.

Mar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Need to Improve Backcourt

The biggest area of focus this offseason should be on improving the backcourt. It was horrific last year for the Mavs, and even with Kyrie Irving returning after missing all of last season, the future of the guard position is shaky, at best.

Ryan Nembhard would be the team's primary backup as of now, and while he had some big moments last season, he's a shorter guard who can't shoot well. That doesn't usually equate to a long NBA career. If he were the team's third point guard, that's more reasonable.

They also need to upgrade the shooting guard position. Max Christie would be best as a high-end backup rather than a starter.

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