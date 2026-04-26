Dallas Mavericks' Top Choice for GM May Actually Be 'Gettable'

The Dallas Mavericks are searching for a new general manager/president of basketball operations after firing Nico Harrison in November. Team governor Patrick Dumont has set his sights high, looking for a premier target to take over the team. He was able to convince Hall of Famer Rick Welts to come out of retirement to be the CEO, and now he thinks he can do the same for this role.

The most commonly connected target has been Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is still under contract, and he no longer has an out. However, according to the latest Stein Line, it is still possible he could be on the move.

"...While Connelly is said to no longer hold an opt-out provision in his current contract, belief persists in various league circles that there are scenarios that would render him 'gettable' once Minnesota's 2025-26 season is complete."

If he is attainable, it won't be until after the Timberwolves' playoff run ends. They're currently up 3-1 on the Denver Nuggets, who Connelly previously helped build, but Anthony Edwards will be out for a few weeks with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, and Donte DiVincenzo tore his Achilles. Both of those injuries happened in Game 4, so even if they pull out the series, they may be overmatched in the next series.

What would make Connelly leave Minnesota, though? He's built a team that has made two straight Western Conference Finals appearances. Considering the franchise had just one appearance in its existence prior to this run, it's hard to ask for much more. Anthony Edwards is a young superstar, and he has a nearly perfect roster around him.

However, Cooper Flagg may just have that much draw to him. Even if the Mavericks don't have a lot of valuable draft capital to help build the team around Flagg, a lot of executives would love the opportunity to build a team around him.

Sep 29, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly speaks to the media during media day at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

How Should Mavericks Fans Feel if Tim Connelly is the Choice?

Tim Connelly has made some risky trades in his time running the Timberwolves, sending out a massive haul to bring in Rudy Gobert, and also making the controversial Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo trade right before last season started.

You can't deny his ability to build championship contenders, though. The Mavericks were a championship contender before the Luka Doncic trade, even beating Connelly's Timberwolves to get to the NBA Finals, but they need a new rebuild around Cooper Flagg. With a lottery pick to pair with him this offseason, they have to make every decision correctly.

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