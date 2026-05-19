Dallas Mavericks Veteran Makes Stance on Future With Team Clear Amid Trade Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks enter a pivotal offseason for the franchise's future. What they do this offseason will define how they proceed for years to come as they build the team around Cooper Flagg, and it's the first offseason of a new regime, led by team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz.

All they have said is that they want to surround Cooper Flagg with the best talent possible, but they haven't given any insight into how they plan to do that. We expect them to prioritize the draft, as Schmitz and Ujiri have extensive scouting histories, but are they going to look to add more draft picks by trading veterans? Will they be aggressive in free agency? Those are things we'll have to find out.

One player who has consistently been in trade rumors is center Daniel Gafford. The contract extension he signed last offseason was the most he could sign for while still being trade eligible, which made people believe a trade was imminent, but that trade never happened. More rumors involving Gafford swirled at the trade deadline, as the Mavs were looking to shed future salary, but once they completed the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards, they didn't feel as much need to shed salary.

However, they could always look to move more salary, especially if the player doesn't fit Cooper Flagg's skill set or timeline. Gafford will be 28 years old at the start of next season, so he still has time as a productive center, but this may also be the chance to cash in and get more assets for him. Whether that's in a trade up or trading him for more future assets, it may be something they want to explore, even if Dereck Lively II's injury history is concerning.

Daniel Gafford Wants to be a Dallas Maverick

On Monday, Gafford posted an Instagram story of a picture of him in a Mavs uniform with a caption that said: "Only way they get me up out of here is if they tie me up and ship me off #MFFL".

Daniel Gafford Instagram Story May 18th, 2026 | @big.dandan | Instagram

Gafford grew up a few hours away in El Dorado, Arkansas, and spent a lot of time in the Dallas area while playing AAU. This is about the closest he can get to playing at home, so he's not going to want to leave if he doesn't have to.

It was an up-and-down season for Gafford, as he suffered an ankle injury before the season, which lingered throughout the year. He's entering the first year of a three-year, $54 million extension.

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