Everything Anthony Davis Says About the Wizards Makes the Mavericks Trade Look Better

The Dallas Mavericks traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in February ahead of the trade deadline. They knew they were never going to receive the value back to make the Luka Doncic trade look halfway excusable, but they also knew they needed to get off Davis' contract if they could.

They did just that, trading Davis with D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum to get back Khris Middleton, Tyus Jones (as part of a three-team deal with the Charlotte Hornets), Marvin Bagley III, and A.J. Johnson, as well as some draft capital that can never be higher than the 21st pick. Most of it were second-rounders.

Some scrutinized that deal, but the Mavericks were never going to get anything more. And everything Davis has said about the Wizards since the trade only confirms that for the Mavs.

Davis recently appeared on "Glass Half Full," presented by the Today Show, where he made an interesting comment about his new team.

"We are a very bad basketball team, for sure, Davis said. "It's very tough to go from a bad team to a championship contender. It takes time."

This comes on the heels of him saying that he wants to meet with ownership and management about the direction of the team because he wants to win, but he is their plan. The Wizards traded for him and Trae Young, despite them being injured, because they believe they can build a contending team with their young pieces around the two All-Stars. They'll also have a top 5 pick this year, at worst, which can add another extremely talented piece to their team. If he wants out, it's going to be because he doesn't think he can lead the team.

The Dallas Mavericks Got Out of the Anthony Davis Business at the Perfect Opportunity

The Dallas Mavericks were never going to get a better return than what they got for Davis, and they got out at the perfect opportunity. If this situation continues to go south between Davis and the Wizards, it's going to be very hard to find a team interested in him at that salary.

Davis wants to compete for a championship, but it's going to be nearly impossible to build a team around him with his contract and with how little he plays. He appeared in just 20 games this season and has only appeared in more than 65 games once since 2018. That's not a player you can rely on.

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