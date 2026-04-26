Former Maverick Admits What We've All Known About Nico Harrison's 'Vision'

It took about nine months too long, but the Dallas Mavericks fired Nico Harrison as the team's general manager in November, and they're still seeking his replacement. That process could stretch into mid-May, as team governor Patrick Dumont seems to be chasing Minnesota Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly.

Because of Nico Harrison's "vision," the team is a shell of what it could've been. A steady contender built around Luka Doncic has turned into a dumpster fire because Harrison thought Anthony Davis was a player you could still build around at this stage in his career.

That has all gone up in smoke. Despite everyone saying otherwise, some people could see the vision, one of them being former NBA All-Star and Maverick, Devin Harris.

"Even after the trade and everything went down, that game against Houston, for those first 15 minutes of that game, and watching everything go down, I was like 'Oh my God. We could win this championship,'" Harris said. "At that point, I saw the vision that Nico had... Obviously, he got hurt... and then we didn't see him again for another couple weeks, and it kinda just went down from there. In hindsight, yes, we probably should've kept [Luka], absolutely."

Devin Harris "saw Nico's vision" in the first Mavs game with Anthony Davis 👀🏆



"For those first 15 minutes... I'm like, 'Oh my god, we could win this championship.' ... Hindsight, we probably should've kept Luka."@Dev34Harris | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/6ElSutqxoy — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 22, 2026

Nico Harrison's Vision Is Quickly Fading Away

There is no "probably" about it. The Mavericks absolutely should've kept Luka Doncic. Nico Harrison let his ego get in the way and traded an international megastar for an out-of-his-prime Anthony Davis. It should be no surprise that the Dallas Mavericks have quickly moved on from that vision.

Dallas traded Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline for mainly expiring contracts and draft capital that will never be higher than the 21st pick. Three of the five picks they received are guaranteed to be second-rounders, while one of them is the 30th pick in this year's draft.

The sooner that the Mavericks can try to erase Nico Harrison from memory, the better. Cooper Flagg was never a part of his vision, as much as Harrison tried to claim he was, and the Mavs need to build everything around him as best as possible. Add more shooting and spacing so he and Kyrie Irving can operate as they need to.

Harrison's vision was always extremely flawed, and mostly led by his obsession with Anthony Davis that has gone back years. Davis even admitted when the trade happened that Nico called him, saying something along the lines of, "I told you I'd come get you." All of that is gone, thankfully.

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