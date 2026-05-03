Free Agent Signings (or Trades) the Mavericks Can Make to Take the Next Step in 2026

The Dallas Mavericks have to bounce back in a big way next season. After making the NBA Finals in 2024, they've missed the playoffs two years in a row, posting their second-worst record of the century in 2025-26. That has to change.

They have a budding young superstar in Cooper Flagg who wants to win, Kyrie Irving returning from injury, a lottery pick this summer that they can pair with Flagg, and a coach who is desperate to prove that he's not mediocre.

Is that going to be enough to bounce back to the playoffs? Likely not, so here are some moves the Mavericks could make to get back into playoff contention. It's important to note that the Mavs would first need to hire a general manager/president of basketball operations, which should hopefully be in place soon.

Sign a Steady Guard

Even with Kyrie Irving slated to return from injury next season, it will have been 18 months since he has played basketball. That's a long time. They would still need better depth behind him, though.

The Mavericks signed D'Angelo Russell last offseason, thinking he could fill in with Irving out, then play alongside him once he returns. It was a good theory in practice, but horrible execution, because Russell is a bad basketball player.

There are a couple of guards who will be free agents this offseason who could be able to fill that role, such as CJ McCollum, Collin Sexton, Marcus Smart, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu. White and Dosunmu may be a little out of Dallas' price range for their mid-level exception, which is set to be worth a little more than $14 million, and they may not leave the teams they were traded to anyway. McCollum could command more than that, but it just depends on how badly he'd like to win.

If they could sign Sexton to a two-year deal worth about $20 million, that should be fair for both sides and would help the Mavericks find more playmaking.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Trade/Waive AJ Johnson

The Dallas Mavericks acquired AJ Johnson in the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards, who is the only player they received back that has a guaranteed contract for next season. However, he is a bad basketball player, and there may not be hope for him developing into a rotation player.

Ideally, the Mavericks could attach him to another trade, such as getting off the future salary of P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, or Daniel Gafford, while only getting one player in return, which would free up another roster spot to sign someone. As of now, the Mavericks have 11 players under contract for next season. They have two first-round picks, so that'll bring the roster up to 13, and it could be 14 if they sign their second-round pick to a standard contract. That only gives them room to sign one free agent. Trading or waiving AJ Johnson frees up another spot for someone who could actually contribute.

Re-Sign Marvin Bagley III or Moussa Cisse

Because of the health concerns of Dereck Lively II, the Mavericks need to have quality insurance options. They have Daniel Gafford, but additional depth will be needed.

Luckily, they have two free agents who could be great options. Marvin Bagley III also came over in the Anthony Davis trade, and he was solid with the Mavs, averaging 11.0 PPG and 6.8 RPG. However, he may not want the role of being a third big, and could look to explore his options.

If he doesn't want to come back, Moussa Cisse could be the perfect solution. He impressed on his two-way contract, averaging 4.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.2 BPG. In an expanded role, he could be an interesting prospect.

Add A Shooter With Size

The Mavericks desperately need to add more three-point shooting to this roster, especially if it's a big man who can stretch the floor.

Someone like Dean Wade would be an ideal fit, as he's shot 36.7% from deep for his career, and the Cavs' tax restraints could make it tough for them to bring him back.

If the Mavericks made these four moves, this is what the standard depth chart would look like, not counting two-way contracts, and slotting in the two first-round picks for where I think they'd look to address. This is counting just waiving AJ Johnson or in a swap of second-round picks.

G: Kyrie Irving, Collin Sexton, Ryan Nembhard

G: Max Christie, Klay Thompson, DRAFT PICK

F: Cooper Flagg, Caleb Martin, DRAFT PICK

F: P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, Dean Wade

C: Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Moussa Cisse

Depending on who those draft picks are, that could vault the Mavs back into playoff contention. It's not splashy, but they are effective moves. They could even trade someone like Naji Marshall, who should have some value on the trade market, to find someone who's a better perimeter shooter. They need to add more shooting around Flagg and Irving.

Klay Thompson could be a sneaky buyout or trade candidate, as well.

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