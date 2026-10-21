How Walter Clayton Jr. Fits With the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks utilized their final two-way contract by signing former first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr. Normally, hearing "former first-round pick" about a player is a bad thing, but Clayton is only coming off his rookie season. He was just the 18th pick a year ago.

Signing Clayton to a two-way contract is a great piece of business for the Mavs' new front office of Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz. Even if he doesn't pan out, he's a second-year player on a two-way contract. There's no risk to them.

Clayton was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player for leading the Florida Gators to the national championship in 2025, which catapulted him into the top 20 of last year's draft.

Guard Walter Clayton Jr. has agreed on a two-way NBA deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/B43kDQxQjL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2026

It's been a wild first year in the NBA for Clayton. He was traded on draft night from the Washington Wizards to the Utah Jazz; then, midway through the year, he was traded again to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the package for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Clayton didn't shoot the ball well, but that isn't abnormal for rookie guards, especially those on the smaller side. He shot 38% from deep in college, including some massive shots from the perimeter. He may have been an older prospect, but there is still plenty of time for him to develop.

The Mavericks opened this spot by waiving sharpshooter John Poulakidas.

Mar 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Does Walter Clayton Jr. Fit the Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks revamped their backcourt this offseason, getting Kyrie Irving back from his ACL injury, drafting Sergio De Larrea 25th overall, and trading for Marcus Sasser.

Still, it was evident from the preseason that the Mavericks needed some more firepower, as Irving and the Mavericks will be cautious on his return, and the offense often lacked a punch when he and Cooper Flagg weren't in.

Even if Clayton hardly plays for the Mavs, he's on a two-way contract, so it's essentially a free flier on a top-20 pick from a year ago. That's too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Dusty May recruited Clayton in college, and his son, Jack May, was a walk-on at Florida for the 2023-24 season and played with Clayton. Jack is now a video coordinator with the Mavs. That should help make Clayton a lot more comfortable.

Don't be surprised if Clayton gets a considerable amount of playing time in games where Irving is resting, and if he plays well enough to sign a standard contract after the trade deadline.

This is the second piece of sharp business the Mavericks have done to acquire a former prized commodity, as they traded a second-round pick and Ryan Nembhard to the Atlanta Hawks for former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher just two years removed from his draft.

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