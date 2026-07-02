Instant Trade Grade: Mavericks Acquire Versatile Forward From Memphis Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks have been in all sorts of trade rumors, but we didn't expect them to make this kind of trade. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Mavericks have traded AJ Johnson and three total draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Santi Aldama.

The three draft picks included are the 2030 top-20 protected first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors and two future second-round picks. If the first-round pick doesn't convey, it would become a second-round pick, as well.

Along with Aldama, the Mavericks also acquired the right to Tarik Biberovic, the 56th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dallas acquires a versatile forward as Memphis continues to stack draft capital. The deal also allows the Grizzlies to preserve its full $29 million trade exception from the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, which otherwise would have been reduced by their earlier offseason dealings. https://t.co/CcV4jfTf8N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Aldama is coming off career-high numbers, averaging 14.0 PPG and 6.7 RPG, but he only appeared in 43 games due to injury. He had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in March, so his health is something to keep an eye on.

At a listed 7'0" and 215 pounds, he can space the floor, hitting nearly 400 threes in his five-year career, and he can play either power forward or center, adding yet another body to an already crowded frontcourt.

Aldama will make $17 million this season, then has a team option for the 2027-28 season for the same amount.

Jan 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) reacts during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instant Santi Aldama Trade Grade: C+

For just the value on first glance, it's pretty fair. They're essentially giving up three second-round picks for a stretch four/five, and Aldama is a solid defender, too.

AJ Johnson was also virtually unplayable, so upgrading that roster spot is huge. He was bad in his minutes last year, and as much as you would like his athleticism to turn into something, it just isn't going to happen.

However, this frontcourt is now overloaded. Between Santi Aldama, Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, 9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr., Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Tobi Lawal (he could be on a two-way), that's 8 players who are best served to play the 4 or 5. They could even bring back Moussa Cisse to play some center minutes.

That's way too many. The Mavericks may have a trade lined up to send out a higher-priced player like P.J. Washington, or maybe even someone with more value like Naji Marshall, but they just have way too many forwards.

Aldama is a decent shooter, so at least he upgrades that, but this team needs some help at every other position in the meantime. If they can trade Washington and/or Marshall for some guards, maybe this will all start to make more sense than it does now, even if he is a good player. It's hard to complain too much about upgrading from a bad player to a good player.

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