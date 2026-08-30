Jason Kidd Comments on Unknown Next Steps After Mavericks Firing

Jason Kidd has been pretty quiet since "parting ways" with the Dallas Mavericks back in May, following the hiring of Masai Ujiri as the team's president.

Really, Ujiri wanted a clean slate and was given the authority to make this move, and it made sense to give the franchise a fresh start given how messy the previous 15 months had been.

Kidd had also only made the playoffs twice in his five seasons in Dallas, and that simply wasn't good enough, even if those two playoff appearances ended in the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.

The former Mavericks coach is currently in the Philippines for the NBA House Philippines event, where he was asked by Delfin Dioquino of Rappler if he would be interested in getting back into coaching.

"Yeah, I think I love coaching. I love to watch players get better. I want to win. I want to help the team win," Kidd said. "And so I would never say no to coaching. Maybe somewhere down the future, but also right now I'm just at home really trying to enjoy my family. And then also just watching the game and seeing if I can help others still from the coaching side. I'm always talking to Jalen Brunson and to Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. So just trying to help others now that I'm not coaching."

The last time Kidd was fired from a job, which was midway through the 2017-18 season by the Milwaukee Bucks, he took a year off before popping up as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season, the year they won the championship.

With all of the head coaching jobs filled around the NBA, Kidd could always take an assistant job elsewhere, but it feels like he'll just take this year off.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Era of Mavericks Basketball

It took some time, but the Mavericks eventually settled on Dusty May to be the next head coach, which was announced a day before the NBA Draft.

Plenty of people are curious to see how he'll translate to the NBA, as he's never been at this level before. He just won a championship at Michigan last season, and the lines between college and the NBA have never been closer, but it's still going to be an adjustment.

Still, Mavericks fans had grown tired of Kidd's coaching in the regular season, as he was constantly tinkering and fooling with lineups that were never going to work.

And then, even when a season was out of hand, Kidd's teams were still playing hard. He could always get effort out of his teams, but there was no reason to be winning games when they were eliminated from the postseason.

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