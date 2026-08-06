Kendrick Perkins Thinks Mavericks Could Surprise The NBA

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, posting their second-worst record since 2000 at 26-56.

A lot led to that: Kyrie Irving missing the whole season, Anthony Davis hardly playing before being traded, an odd-fitting roster, Jason Kidd not taking the regular season seriously, and playing through rookie Cooper Flagg as he adjusted to playing point guard in the NBA.

A lot of that is changing going into next season. Out went Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd; in came Masai Ujiri, Mike Schmitz, and Dusty May. Anthony Davis was traded at the deadline last year. Kyrie Irving will be returning. Cooper Flagg will be in his second season. There is a lot more shooting on the roster, even if there are still too many forwards.

People are still low on the Mavericks, though. Dereck Lively II has rarely shown the ability to stay healthy throughout his career, Irving is 34 years old and coming off an ACL injury, and there still isn't much depth in the backcourt.

However, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes people are sleeping on the Dallas Mavericks.

︀︀"I feel like the Mavs are the most slept-on team in the NBA," Perkins said. "We don't talk a lot about them...they got great depth. It's just how quick they gonna be able to adjust to their new head coach. But outside of that, they got the talent. I would not be surprised if we look up at the end of next season, and the Dallas Mavericks has some way found themselves in the postseason."

Kendrick Perkins on the Mavs:



"I feel like the Mavs are the most slept on team in the NBA. We don't talk a lot about them...they got great depth. It's just how quick they gonna be able to adjust to their new head coach. But outside of that, they got the talent. I would not be… pic.twitter.com/5z4ax9W9ah — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 4, 2026

Can the Dallas Mavericks Make the Playoffs Next Season?

If you just do a simple look at what the Mavericks have lost compared to what they have gained, they've absolutely improved their roster, and getting Kyrie Irving back will be huge, even if he's not at the same level he was pre-injury.

Irving will still be one of the best isolation players in the NBA and has always been an elite shot-maker, which will help them in close games.

Last season, the Mavericks were just 17-28 in clutch games, and no one played more clutch games than them. You would think having Irving back could at least help even that out, if not get over .500.

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) laughs with his teammates during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have improved their three-point shooting, too. Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, and Marcus Sasser are all good shooters, and Sergio De Larrea showed flashes of it in his European career. You'd think Cooper Flagg would take a step up as a shooter, too.

The West remains a gauntlet, though. The Spurs, Thunder, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Lakers should be the top six teams, while the Suns, Mavericks, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Warriors, and Clippers could all be fighting for those final spots.

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