Will Dallas Mavericks Trade Klay Thompson or Will He Demand a Buyout?

Klay Thompson's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks could be nearing its end.

Plenty of rumors have been circulating about Klay Thompson's future, as Thompson still wants to be competing for a championship, and the Mavericks are far from doing so.

With Thompson entering the final year of the contract he signed with the Mavs, that leaves the door open for a lot of different paths they can take.

NBA insider Marc Stein has repeatedly reported that the Mavericks would prefer to find a trade partner for Thompson, and he continued to stand on that with his latest report on Sunday night/Monday morning.

"Miami and other teams are certainly hoping Thompson becomes a free agent by securing a buyout from Dallas, but the Mavericks — to this point — have indicated that they prefer to trade the four-time champion sharpshooter if possible," Stein reported.

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat have been the team most connected with Klay Thompson, as they desperately need more shooting around their new star-studded frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Thompson may not be the player he was in his prime, but he still averaged 11.7 PPG on 38.3% shooting from deep last season, and that's with the Mavs not having many playmakers.

To further bring that point home, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Sunday that Thompson "has not approached the Mavs to discuss a potential buyout as of yet."

That could always change, but the Mavericks have no incentive to buy Thompson out unless he takes a major pay cut. They're well below the tax line, and while they do need to make room on the roster, they can always trade someone else to make that happen.

Mar 13, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How a Klay Thompson Trade Could Transpire

If the Miami Heat were to trade for Thompson, it would almost assuredly have to be for the salary of Nikola Jovic, who is entering the first season of a four-year, $62 million deal that is a large overpay. However, the Mavericks likely wouldn't have any interest in him.

That would make a three-team deal necessary, but finding a suitor for Jovic might be difficult.

That's why the Heat are hoping Thompson is bought out, as they would be able to sign him for the minimum, or at least a smaller amount, but the Mavs have no desire to do so right now.

They'll still do what's right by Thompson if it gets to that point, as this is not what he signed up for. He thought he'd be finishing his career getting open looks from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but Nico Harrison's horrific decision to trade Doncic, followed by Irving's ACL injury, tanked the team's championship hopes, as well as Thompson's hopes of getting easy looks in his time here.

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