Kyrie Irving's 'Comfort' Could Be What Keeps Him With Mavericks

The last month has been filled with Kyrie Irving trade rumors. Once the Dallas Mavericks hired Masai Ujiri as the team president, and he said every decision they make will be about the future of the franchise, a lot took that to mean that Irving could be on the move.

However, everything coming out of the Mavericks since has been that they aren't open to trading Irving, as they want to see him play with Cooper Flagg. They also realize the chance of getting significant assets back for a 34-year-old Irving coming off an ACL tear that forced him to miss all of last year is slim.

Kyrie Irving is also just very comfortable in Dallas. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, who covers the Minnesota Timberwolves, reported that while the Wolves would love to trade for Irving, it appears that Irving would just prefer to stay in Dallas.

"In the last week to 10 days, there have been more and more signs coming out of Dallas that Kyrie is going to stay there; that the Mavericks want Kyrie to play alongside Cooper Flagg; that Kyrie really enjoys being in Dallas; and that he wants to stay there. It did seem like he has found some kind of comfort and tranquility there, so that makes sense," Krawcynski said on his podcast. "The Kyrie Irving steam has definitely been reduced by quite a bit, and at this point, I would be very surprised if a Kyrie Irving deal got done."

Sep 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving Has Found His Home

It's no secret that Kyrie Irving has been much happier in Dallas. A lot of people criticized the Mavericks for pulling off that trade, as he was seen as a toxic personality, but he's been a great player and an even better veteran leader.

This could be the last year of his new contract that he signed, as he has a player option for the 2027-28 season, so if the Mavericks start getting the sense that he may not re-sign or that he wants to be more competitive at the end of his career, it may be worth exploring trade options around the trade deadline.

Otherwise, Irving is the perfect veteran for Cooper Flagg. He's an elite ball-handler, so he can take some of the pressure off of Flagg, who spent a lot of time handling the ball this year, and the team's playmaking was so bad that Irving will really improve the situation.

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